Why Ethan Ampadu can be the perfect replacement for Cesc Fábregas

Chelsea have taken two blows with one departure by losing Cesc Fabregas. Not only have they lost a great servant, a key figure in the dressing room and a more experienced old head, but they have also lost that fantastic long passing range ability that Chelsea desperately crave now in midfield. However, this is where Ethan Ampadu comes in.

Predominantly a CB but comfortable playing anywhere in midfield, Ampadu has great short passing abilities and can certainly stack up the numbers like Jorginho has if given the correct time. He is also known for producing some fantastic long balls and would certainly be a viable option if Chelsea are considering midfielders that model Fábregas's passing ability.

Another reason why Ampadu fits the mold for being the backup regista at Chelsea is that he is able to transfer the ball quickly from the defence to the attack.

We see examples of this for Wales where he sits in front of the back 4 and receives the ball, then if under pressure, releases the ball quickly but carefully to a teammate. If he has that time on the ball, you can often see him spray a carefully timed ball out to the wingers so that they can attack the defence with pace and energy, giving no time for them to think.

This is the type of player Chelsea needs, a young but versatile player who can pass, dribble out of trouble, dictate the opponents' next move while also not being afraid of putting a tackle in when needed.

Like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ampadu is afraid of no one; despite being 18 years old, he plays the game of football like he is an experienced veteran, he takes every opportunity seriously, and he always gives 100%, showing determination that even Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea lack at the moment.

Already a well known member of the Wales squad coached by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, he is certainly ready to play more of a important role when called upon by Chelsea.

Another factor we must talk about is Ampadu's defensive ability. Questions have been raised about Jorginho in the defensive department by fans and pundits, but that is not the case with Ampadu. His positional versatility is sublime, the fact that he is mainly a CB means that he already has that extra defensive ability, which could turn out to be an extra bonus when playing the regista position under Maurizio Sarri.

Ampadu’s style of play with possession and control fits the Premier League. His pitch coverage across the widths, both on and off the ball, is impressive.

Although his primary concern to quickly release the ball out of the press sometimes makes him pass sideways or backwards, as shown by his passing map for Wales’ fixture vs Ireland, he is overall a forward thinker when it comes to connecting the build-up from the back to the offensive options available in higher areas of the outfield.

He is certainly Sarriball material. Ampadu is a young player that can play multiple positions, comfortable with beating a press and having the ball at his feet; what else does Maurizio Sarri want?

Picture 1 - Ampadu gets pressed by the opponents, instead of panicking, he quickly passes back to his teammate and gets rid of the pressure.

Picture 2 - Just as the opponent made his offensive move, Ampadu dribbled away from the pressure and kept the ball moving, giving it to his teammate.

Picture 3 - Evidence of Ampadu's Long passing ability, something that Chelsea lost in Fabregas, can easily be replaced by spending no money.

Overall, Ampadu is clearly ready. Whether it is as a CB or the backup regista to Jorginho, he is capable and versatile; executing short passes while also being press resistant is perfect for the Sarriball style. His long passing ability is something that should not be overlooked, and with Chelsea lacking goals, Ampadu can pick up where Fábregas left off and create them.

