Why Everton job is Frank Lampard's second chance to relaunch his managerial career

The way everyone at Everton has embraced Frank Lampard has been very admirable. The 43-year-old was announced as the club’s manager last week as Raphael Benitez’s replacement.

Everton’s owners have often been criticised for their mismanagement of the club. However, when majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri comes out to lend his support to Lampard, it is evidence that a new dawn beckons.

“He is from a footballing family; it is in his blood; he is a winner and played at the highest level of the English game,” Moshiri told Everton TV following Lampard’s unveiling.

To put his money where his mouth is, Moshiri has backed the former Chelsea boss to make some impressive signings in the January window. It’s a huge gamble, but one with a lot of promise.

Everton is Lampard’s new home

Frank Lampard is obviously not very experienced in managing at the top level. He endured a tough spell at Chelsea, which ended with him getting sacked after a year and a half at the helm.

However, he may just have landed the perfect job at Goodison Park. The pressure at Everton is not as intense as that at Stamford Bridge, and Lampard will be afforded time to build the team into a winning side.

The players that have arrived – Dele Alli and Donny Van De Beek – show that Lampard knows what he wants to do, and the personnel needed to meet his targets.

He has also managed to poach Chelsea assistant coach Joe Edwards to join him at Everton as he looks to put together a competent backroom staff. Many experienced managers have struggled at Everton, and there’s no guarantee that Lampard will succeed. However, he seems excited about his new job, and his passion could be the driving force that helps him succeed where others failed.

The perfect second chance for Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard’s time at Chelsea will always be remembered with mixed feelings. He made a promising start, but eventually failed to get the best out of the squad, and was subsequently fired.

At Everton, though, he has a chance to get his managerial career back on track. He did well at Derby County, and was served a reality check at Chelsea. How he fares at Everton will determine whether he develops into an elite manager or adds himself to the tall list of great players to fail in the dugout.

“It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club of Everton’s size and tradition, and I am very excited,” Lampard told Everton TV.

He continued:

“I always had a great feeling when I played against Everton. There are certain clubs in England that when you go into the stadium, you can feel the passion the fans have for their team.

“It is very intense. I found it difficult when it was against me, and I am very much looking forward to representing that on their (supporters’) side. I will bring the same passion they give when they watch their team.”

All eyes will be on Frank Lampard when Everton face Brentford in the FA Cup this weekend. Amidst all the pressure of returning to management, he knows that the future of his managerial career depends on how he performs with the Toffees. It’s s second chance he cannot afford to squander.

