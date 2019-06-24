Why Frank Lampard is the right managerial choice for Chelsea

" /> Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard left Chelsea 5 years ago, but it is likely that the chants of "Super Frank" will echo once again at Stamford Bridge. Undeniably, he has been one of the greatest players of his generation and a legend for Chelsea FC.

Maurizio Sarri managed Chelsea FC for the 2018-19 season in which he won the Europa League title and is making a switch to the Serie A champions Juventus.

Frank Lampard, who took the manager's role at Derby County, did an exceptional job as the Rams finished 6th in the league after defeating West Brom in their last match of the season. Lampard guided his team to a promotion playoff final against Aston Villa after Derby defeated Leeds United. Unluckily, they lost and failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Chelsea will have to face a two-window transfer ban in the next season and will look for a candidate who will bring stability during these difficult times for the club. Sarri has also left the club after just one season in charge.

Frank displayed immense trust in the young players such as Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Mason Bennett and Harry Wilson who made regular appearances under Frank Lampard and demonstrated performances which pundits have lauded. Whether young players will get a chance in the first team during the 2019-20 season is something every Chelsea fan will be eager to see.

With all the managerial issues always surrounding the Chelsea team, it is clear that the team needs a manager who knows the club and the players well. Since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, there have always been managers taking over the job and failing to gain the loyalty of the players.

Fans will be hoping to witness a change with the Lampard appointment, who has been a part of the glory years of Chelsea winning every possible trophy that a player dreams of with the Blues. His name still reverberates in the stadium. Lampard would bring loyalty and a positive team building approach.

Players and managers have touted him to be a success at Chelsea, but it will be a test of time for both the club and Frank Lampard. It will be a delight to watch an ex-player managing the Blues.