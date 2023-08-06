"Why don't we go for a player like him?" – Jose Enrique questions Liverpool's decision to not sign £34.5 million-rated star

Ex-Liverpool star Jose Enrique has expressed his frustration at the Reds' decision to not sign Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus this summer.

The Reds are currently hoping to revamp their squad following their shocking fifth-place finish in the Premier League past season. They have lost Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho Tavares, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita this summer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Kudus since the start of the year owing to the star's 2022 FIFA World Cup performances. However, Brighton have reportedly edged Jurgen Klopp's outfit to the Ghanian's signature for a potential club-record fee of over £34.5 million.

Taking to Instagram, Enrique shared his thoughts on Brighton's potential offensive to sign Kudus ahead of Liverpool. He wrote in a post:

"Why we don't go for a player like him. 40 million euros. Can play as a number 8 and can play in Salah's position as well. Can't believe that Brighton is taking a player that he could be perfect for us even if he is not a starting 11 player but for that price. We need him, Lavia, a right-back and centre-back and we are perfect to compete for the Premier League again but we need to wake up."

Kudus, 23, relished a stellar breakthrough campaign at both country and club level last time around. Apart from scoring twice in the World Cup, he registered 18 goals and seven assists in 42 matches for Ajax.

A left-footed versatile operator, the 24-cap Ghana international is expected to start on the right flank for Brighton should he join them soon. He could also operate in a number eight role if and when necessary.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have roped in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the ongoing summer transfer window. They paid around £95 million to sign the pair from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

Liverpool eye move to snap up 24-year-old

Liverpool are currently in the pursuit of at least two first-team midfielders following their high-profile departures. They are reportedly set to lodge a third and final offer for Southampton's Romeo Lavia and are also keeping tabs on Fluminense's Andre as an alternative target.

Now, according to transfer insider Jacque Talbot, Jurgen Klopp's side are currently keeping a special eye on Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Their scouting team has been monitoring the midfielder for a while and the Reds' interest in him has grown of late.

A left-footed box-to-box operator, the 24-year-old spent two seasons out on loan at Blackpool and Luton Town before establishing himself in Leicester's squad. He has made 80 appearances across competitions for them, contributing five goals and as many assists so far.