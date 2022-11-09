"Why would I tell Thiago Silva how to defend?" - Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provides fascinating insight into his coaching methods 

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is more than happy to take advice from senior pros when it comes to his management.

The 49-year-old spent nearly two years in charge at Stamford Bridge, during which time he guided the club to their second Champions League victory in 2021.

Despite much turbulence regarding the ownership of the club, Tuchel still managed to guide the Blues to a third-place finish last term.

Tuchel relied on his experienced squad to block out the noise and concentrate on the pitch, with the likes of Thiago Silva stepping up when he was needed most.

In an interview with the Ayurvedic Healing & Beyond Podcast, the German manager revealed the respect he has for the 38-year-old. The former PSG boss admitted he was perfectly happy to take advice from serial winners like the Brazilian, as he stated (via Absolute Chelsea):

"It’s absolutely okay to get feedback from the very best players. Why should I tell Thiago Silva how to defend? He knows how to defend. He tells me where he feels comfortable, where he needs protection."

"Then I adjust our system to help him feel confident. It's not that I explain to him, he is far too experienced and good."

Tuchel also fondly recalled his time in West London, as he explained:

“I’m lucky to have worked in clubs like Chelsea who have such a beautiful and well-organised set-up to bring the best out of the players' performance wise."

Former Chelsea and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in England job

Tuchel has been linked with several big jobs since being dismissed by Todd Boehly in September, but is still searching for work.

International management is something that is not yet on the German's CV and the England job could come up after the FIFA World Cup. Gareth Southgate has been criticized during his time in charge of the Three Lions for his defensive style of play and Tuchel was asked about the prospect of taking the job.

He proclaimed (as per The Metro):

"Yeah, why not? I would, I would. I did not give too much thought to it until now. But I would consider if it is the right team and if it has the potential to win trophies like the World Cup and the Euros."

Southgate's contract with England expires in 2024, having only signed a new deal in November last year.

