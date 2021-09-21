How Real Madrid changed the career of James Rodriguez

With James Rodriguez currently in talks to sign a contract with a club in Qatar, it raises the question of how he rose and fell to and from prominence in just 7 years. His career has at times been as glamorous as any, yet met with equally terrible lows.

His sudden burst onto the world scene is one that many are familiar with. After an outstanding 2014 World Cup, he secured a move to Real Madrid, the dream of almost any footballer. How then, just 7 years later, has he resorted to moving to a club purely with money in mind?

Whilst he achieved world fame in 2014, his rise to the top began at Envigado. He became the second youngest Colombian player to start a professional match. He made his debut at the age of 14 - such a young talent was surely destined for the top. He continued his development at Argentine side Banfield before getting a move to Porto in 2010.

He is a player who relies heavily on his footballing intelligence. He possesses a footballing brain that can be likened to few others. He doesn't have incredible pace, or phenomenal strength, or a sensational ability to beat players 1 on 1. He simply knows where to be on a football pitch, and when to show his talent.

In his early days, there was little that could stop him. After 3 sucess laden years with Porto, he moved to the glamor of Monaco. It was a principality known for being the home to the super rich, with super cars filling the streets and million pound yachts filling the harbors. It was only a year at Monaco but, along with his World Cup performances, James did enough to earn himself a move to Real Madrid.

How the 2014 World Cup changed James Rodriguez's career

James Rodriguez saw the opportunity he had at the World Cup and seized it with both hands. By the end of the group stages, FIFA ranked him as the best player of the tournament.

During Colombia's 2-0 round of 16 win against Uruguay, James scored twice, the first of which was one of the all-time great World Cup goals. A volley that dipped, curved and crossed the goalline via the crossbar. Whilst the end of Colombia's run came in the next round against Brazil, it was only the beginning for James - or so it seemed at the time.

Why Real Madrid did not work out for James

Despite spending 6 years on Real Madrid's books, he could never cement a position in the starting 11. He was loaned to Bayern from 2017 to 2019, but again failed to make an impact. At Madrid, James showed his ability at times, but never had a good relationship with Zidane. He was successful, being part of two Champions-winning sides and winning the league, but limited minutes led to his exit.

James is in many ways an enigma. A player who has been playing professionally since such a young age, he is a globetrotter who has been influenced by many different experiences throughout his career.

Also Read

James' prime is most probably behind him but, at the age of 30, it seems too soon for him to be leaving Europe's top 5 leagues. It feels as though he has more to offer for the beautiful game, but has slowly fallen out of love with it.

Many people may ask what could have been with regards to James for many years to come. However, there is no doubt that he has created many memories for fans. His performances at the 2014 World Cup will have made a generation fall in love with the game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy