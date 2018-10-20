Why Jose Mourinho deserves more time after the 2-2 draw with Chelsea

Jose Mourinho watches on at Stamford Bridge

On October 6, 2018, Jose Mourinho was a man under pressure. Speculation was rife that he would be sacked as Manchester United manager, regardless of that day's result at home to Premier League strugglers, Newcastle United.

An indifferent start to the Premier League season and exit from the League Cup to Championship side, Derby County as well as very public falling outs with high profile members of his squad, in particular, Paul Pogba had all suggested that the Portuguese was a dead man walking.

At halftime, United were 2-0 down versus the lowly Newcastle and a chastening defeat seemed inevitable. However, Mourinho's team talk had the desired effect. Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez all scored as United came back impressively to win 3-2.

Mourinho earned a stay of execution. However, as his United team made the trip to West London to face League leaders, Chelsea, the naysayers were out in force again. Mourinho was a dinosaur who had neither the desire nor tactical nous to earn a result against the free-flowing Chelsea.

When Antonio Rudiger escaped Paul Pogba's lackadaisical man marking to head Chelsea in front after 20 minutes, Mourinho would have been feeling decidedly twitchy.

However, the former two-time Champions League-winning manager demonstrated he still possessed a winning mentality and inspired his side to turn the game on its head with two superbly taken strikes from Martial to put United 2-1 in front.

Anthony Martial smashes United level

It was a lead that Mourinho's boldness deserved. Criticized for his defensive team selections, in recent times, the Portuguese selected an attacking front trio of Martial and Marcus Rashford either side of Romelu Lukaku. Although Martial and Rashford spend most of their time playing out wide, they are both ostensibly centre-forwards and their selection was, for Mourinho, an extremely unlikely and welcome attacking decision.

Mourinho decided to also select Juan Mata behind the front trio, dispensing with playing two defensive midfielders in the centre which led to much more fluent attacking play from his team.

However, what was most notable about this game was Mourinho on the touchline. Surly, sulky and sad for the majority of this season, a more dynamic, energetic and passionate Mourinho kicked every ball with his team from the sidelines at Stamford Bridge.

It was infectious. United responded and were clearly playing for their under-siege manager.

Despite conceding a stoppage-time equaliser, United and Mourinho's optimism shouldn't drop. This was a performance while not faultless, demonstrated that the current set up can produce performances and results in the biggest games.

Mourinho leaps out of his seat to angrily confront Ianni

Big tasks lie ahead, not least with the visit of the Old Lady, Juventus at Old Trafford and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Mourinho and United will be up for the challenge once more. Mourinho's passion was on display again when he leaped out of his seat to confront Chelsea technical assistant, Marco Ianni, after the Chelsea staffer had elaborately gloated about the Blues' last-gasp equaliser in front of his face. It was the old Mourinho on show once more and demonstrated that he can turn the ship around, if given the opportunity.

What the United boss does need though, is backing from his board in January. What this match showed and most of the previous games in this Premier League season, is that the team desperately lack a leader at centre-half. A defender who can also play out from the back.

That should be a piece of the puzzle that shores up a troublesome back line and sets United up for attacks. Whatever the cost, United's Chief Executive, Ed Woodward needs to ensure Mourinho snares someone of the ilk of Harry Maguire or Toby Alderweireld, whether it costs the club £50 million or £85 million.

With a little more support, Mourinho can give the club what it yearns for the most; success.