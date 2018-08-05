Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reasons why Juventus can win Champions league this season

Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
667   //    05 Aug 2018, 09:29 IST

Juventus v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A
Juventus celebrates 2017-18 Serie A win.

Juventus is an Italian football club based in Turin. Juventus is the most decorated club in Italian football. They have the most Serie A (34) and Coppa Italia(13) titles among the Italian clubs. They tie with AC Milan for most Supercoppa Italiana titles(7). They won seven consecutive Serie A titles from 2012 to 2018.

Though Juventus has been successful domestically, the same has not been the case with Europe. Juventus have won the European Cup for only two times in 1985 and 1996(Champions League era). They reached the final of Champions League in 2015 and 2017 but were unsuccessful in winning it. Juventus has been performing well in the Champions League since last 4-5 years but didn't succeed in winning it.

Here are three key reasons that can help Juventus win the Champions League after a long wait of 22 years:

#1 Arrival Of Ronaldo at Allianz Stadium

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions

Ronaldo played in centre-forward role for Real Madrid and did wonder in the position. When he signed for Madrid in 2009, they were a losing team. He was a pioneer in making Real Madrid a winning team from a losing team.

Juventus have been performing well in the Champions League in last five years but could not provide the finishing touches. Ronaldo was the main reason why Juventus didn't succeed in winning the cup in 2015.

Ronaldo is one of the best players in Champions league history. He is top scorer in the competition with 120 goals. He is often known for his dedication and desire always to win.

Juventus have some good players who can outclass even the best of teams on any given day. With the addition of Ronaldo, Juventus will feel more confident than ever.

The video shows Ronaldo's all goals in Champions League against Juventus:

#2 Juventus had a successful transfer season

Juventus FC v Benfica FC - International Champions Cup 2018
Emre Can in a preseason friendly against Benfica

Juventus has a secured signing a number of sensational players that will help their team in the following season. The Turin side signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid at €117 million which can prove to be the best signing of this summer.

Juventus secured the signing of Mattia Perin from Genoa at €12 million. Juventus certainly needed a goalkeeper signing as replacement of Buffon. Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus from AC Milan in a swap deal with Gonzalo Higuain. Bonucci was part of famous defence line BBC comprising of Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini including Bonucci.

They signed young right-back Joao Cancelo(24) at €40.4 million who seems to be quite promising. Cancelo appeared for Inter 26 times in the league scoring 1 goal and assisting four.

Juventus signed Emre Can from Liverpool in Free Transfer which is certainly an amazing recruit.

They even signed Douglas Costa at €40 million on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich. Costa played for Juventus in the 2017-18 season when he was on loan from Bayern Munich. He appeared for Juventus 31 times in the league scoring 4 goals and assisting 13. He is capable of providing long crosses. He has a fast pace which is vital on the counter-attacks.

Juventus already has a strong squad. Now with the addition of a number of signings, they have better chances of winning the Champions League than ever.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Leonardo Bonucci Leisure Reading
Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
5 reasons why Juventus can win a treble this season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Juventus would be unstoppable this season
RELATED STORY
Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Can Cristiano Ronaldo deliver the Champions League crown...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Teams That Will Be Unstoppable This Season
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo’s most important goals for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
3 players who should return to their previous club
RELATED STORY
4 records set by Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Winners and losers of the...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
3rd Qualifying Round
07 Aug AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
07 Aug QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
07 Aug MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
07 Aug SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
07 Aug STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
08 Aug SAL SHK 10:30 PM Salzburg vs Shkendija
09 Aug CEL AEK 12:15 AM Celtic vs AEK Athens
14 Aug DYN SLA 10:00 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Slavia Praha
14 Aug BAT QAR 10:30 PM BATE vs Qarabağ
14 Aug SPA PAO 11:00 PM Spartak Moskva vs PAOK
14 Aug FEN BEN 11:30 PM Fenerbahçe vs Benfica
14 Aug AEK CEL 11:30 PM AEK Athens vs Celtic
14 Aug DIN AST 11:30 PM Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana
14 Aug VID MAL 11:30 PM Vidi vs Malmö FF
14 Aug SHK SAL 11:45 PM Shkendija vs Salzburg
15 Aug AJA STA 12:00 AM Ajax vs Standard Liège
15 Aug SPA CRV 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Crvena Zvezda
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us