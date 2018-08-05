Reasons why Juventus can win Champions league this season

Juventus celebrates 2017-18 Serie A win.

Juventus is an Italian football club based in Turin. Juventus is the most decorated club in Italian football. They have the most Serie A (34) and Coppa Italia(13) titles among the Italian clubs. They tie with AC Milan for most Supercoppa Italiana titles(7). They won seven consecutive Serie A titles from 2012 to 2018.

Though Juventus has been successful domestically, the same has not been the case with Europe. Juventus have won the European Cup for only two times in 1985 and 1996(Champions League era). They reached the final of Champions League in 2015 and 2017 but were unsuccessful in winning it. Juventus has been performing well in the Champions League since last 4-5 years but didn't succeed in winning it.

Here are three key reasons that can help Juventus win the Champions League after a long wait of 22 years:

#1 Arrival Of Ronaldo at Allianz Stadium

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions

Ronaldo played in centre-forward role for Real Madrid and did wonder in the position. When he signed for Madrid in 2009, they were a losing team. He was a pioneer in making Real Madrid a winning team from a losing team.

Juventus have been performing well in the Champions League in last five years but could not provide the finishing touches. Ronaldo was the main reason why Juventus didn't succeed in winning the cup in 2015.

Ronaldo is one of the best players in Champions league history. He is top scorer in the competition with 120 goals. He is often known for his dedication and desire always to win.

Juventus have some good players who can outclass even the best of teams on any given day. With the addition of Ronaldo, Juventus will feel more confident than ever.

The video shows Ronaldo's all goals in Champions League against Juventus:

#2 Juventus had a successful transfer season

Emre Can in a preseason friendly against Benfica

Juventus has a secured signing a number of sensational players that will help their team in the following season. The Turin side signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid at €117 million which can prove to be the best signing of this summer.

Juventus secured the signing of Mattia Perin from Genoa at €12 million. Juventus certainly needed a goalkeeper signing as replacement of Buffon. Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus from AC Milan in a swap deal with Gonzalo Higuain. Bonucci was part of famous defence line BBC comprising of Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini including Bonucci.

They signed young right-back Joao Cancelo(24) at €40.4 million who seems to be quite promising. Cancelo appeared for Inter 26 times in the league scoring 1 goal and assisting four.

Juventus signed Emre Can from Liverpool in Free Transfer which is certainly an amazing recruit.

They even signed Douglas Costa at €40 million on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich. Costa played for Juventus in the 2017-18 season when he was on loan from Bayern Munich. He appeared for Juventus 31 times in the league scoring 4 goals and assisting 13. He is capable of providing long crosses. He has a fast pace which is vital on the counter-attacks.

Juventus already has a strong squad. Now with the addition of a number of signings, they have better chances of winning the Champions League than ever.