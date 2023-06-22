Why Kai Havertz did not live up to expectations at Chelsea

Kai Havertz will always be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans because of his goal in the 2020-2021 Champions League final against Manchester City. The Germany international's goal just before half-time was enough to secure the west London club's second Champions League title.

However, moments like those were a rarity during Havertz's time at Stamford Bridge.

Expectations were high as Chelsea paid Bayern Leverkusen €81 million to sign Havertz in the summer of 2020. While that season ended in glory for Chelsea, no one would have guessed that Havertz would score only nine goals that campaign.

Under Frank Lampard, Kai Havertz was primarily deployed as an attacking midfielder and out wide on occasion. The German looked a little out of place that season, as he and fellow new signing Timo Werner had a difficult time settling in at their new club.

In the 2021/22 season, head coach Thomas Tuchel could not quite reproduce the European glory from the previous season, but finishing third in the Premier League behind Liverpool and Manchester City was a job well done. Havertz scored 14 goals in the 2021/2022 season for Chelsea, including eight in the league.

Kai Havertz was often wasteful in front of goal and would also have games where he struggled to make any sort of impact. However, he remained in the fans' good graces after scoring the penalty that crowned Chelsea as the Club World Cup champions in February 2022.

The German's swan song season at Chelsea was one to forget as the club had one of their worst seasons of all time in the 2022/23 campaign. The club finished 12th in the Premier League - with their lowest-ever points tally in the competiton's history - and were embarrassed by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea appointed four different managers over the course of the season, which was another factor in Kai Havertz and the club's woes last season. The constant chopping and changing of the starting XI and the chaotic transfer policy did not help anyone's cause.

Despite their €600 million spending over the two transfer windows, Chelsea failed to address their striking issues and Havertz was often deployed up top, where his lack of goals and overall sluggishness in attack made him an easy target for the fans' frustrations.

Chelsea scored just 38 goals in the 2022/23 Premier League season, seven of which were scored by Havertz.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to steady the ship as the new Chelsea manager, but it seems he will have to do it without Havertz, who is on the verge of completing a move to cross-town rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea recently completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, which may eradicate the need for Havertz at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal can get the best out of Kai Havertz

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Kai Havertz could make for a fine addition to Arsenal's ranks. However, he will have to compete with Gabriel Jesus for the starting position up top, or with club captain Martin Odegaard in the attacking midfield role.

Jesus had a great start with Arsenal last season, but picked up an injury with Brazil at the World Cup, which kept him out of action until March 2023. Eddie Nketiah was thrown into the firing line and did relatively well in his absence, but it became apparent that Arsenal could not afford goal droughts with Man City chasing them.

Arsenal made smart signings like Jorginho from Chelsea and Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, both of which have worked so far, and it looks like Kai Havertz is just the kind of player they would need to bolster their attack next season.

Being a technically gifted player and playing in one of the most well-structured attacking units will mean Havertz should create and receive plenty of chances, but that, along with the hefty price tag of £65 million, also will also raise the expectations from him.

The 24-year-old has plenty of time to turn his fortunes around and become the superstar many expected he would become after moving to Chelsea in 2020.

