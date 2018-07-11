Why the Kenedy deal could be the start of something special for Newcastle United

Newcastle United and manager Rafa Benitez accomplished what many thought was impossible last term - finishing tenth in the Premier League table during their first campaign back in the top flight. One of the key contributors late in the season was Kenedy, and the winger is set for a return to St. James' Park.

The Brazilian is poised for another loan deal, this time preparing to spend the full year on Tyneside. Kenedy scored two goals in 13 league appearances for the Toon in 2018. With exceptional pace and tremendous skill on the ball, the 22-year-old provides a dynamic presence out wide for Benitez's squad

The Spanish coach places a strong emphasis on the wings, and that is often a crucial element in the attack. After Kenedy arrived last season, his work with Matt Ritchie was crucial for Newcastle finding the key goals needed to secure important victories.

It is a good sign to see him return to the North East, but the excitement may not stop there. The Magpies scored 39 goals through 38 matches this past season in the Premier League, and that simply must change if they truly want to make a run at the top six. Kenedy is a strong start, but more reinforcements should be on the way as well.

Newcastle are believed to be making a move to re-sign Andros Townsend, and will be keen on adding a productive striker. Aleksandar Mitrovic displayed excellent potential during his loan stint with Fulham and with Serbia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer but does not appear to be in Benitez's future plans.

The likes of Joshua King, Bas Dost and Salomon Rondon have been linked in the past few weeks, though nothing official is completed yet. Ultimately, if the club want to progress further, a clinical finisher will be needed at the forward position.

Kenedy looks ready to become Newcastle United's third signing of the summer, after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and midfielder Ki Sung-yueng. However, fans will also be hoping that he is not the last addition of the transfer window.

