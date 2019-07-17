×
Why Kieran Trippier's move abroad is great news for England

Jonny Keen
ANALYST
Feature
149   //    17 Jul 2019, 22:06 IST

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Kieran Trippier's £22 million move to Atletico Madrid may seem controversial to Tottenham Hotspur fans, with some pundits doubting whether Tottenham have received enough money for their prized asset, but the transfer is excellent news for England fans in general.

Trippier now becomes one of only two England first-team contenders to ply their trade abroad, alongside Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

This still doesn't give Gareth Southgate a great deal of choice when it comes to foreign-based players in comparison to other teams. After all, England are the only team in the top 10 of the FIFA rankings not to have a sizable portion of their squad playing abroad.

But England now have a La Liga defender to call upon, which could help to alleviate some of the problems The Three Lions have faced in recent years.

England have often been disappointing in major tournaments, with 100% domestically based squads playing bland, unimaginative football. Different leagues have different styles of play and whilst other countries can call on squad members from around the world, England have seldom had that advantage.

The Premier League is often cited as particularly physical when compared to other top-flight leagues, and this has sometimes led to a lack of creativity in England sides.

The influx of foreign talent into the Premier League has left fewer opportunities for native players to showcase their talents. In December 2018, the number of English players starting Premier League games hit a record low.

For young players like Sancho, heading abroad seems a sensible move for their own development. If Sancho had remained at City instead of taking his chances in Germany, who knows whether he would have gained the senior experience necessary to play for England?

Jadon Sancho has excelled since his move to Germany
Wales are another British nation to have benefitted from players moving abroad, Gareth Bale having led the charge with his move to Real Madrid. The most recent Welsh squad included four foreign-based players, which has helped to diversify the team and given more options to the management staff.

Scotland, meanwhile, have failed to make use of overseas players and have struggled internationally.

England still has a long way to go when it comes to exporting players, but Trippier's move could be the catalyst that sees more players trying their luck in foreign countries, bringing vital experience and diversity to the national team.

The likes of Raheem Sterling have already stated a desire to play abroad, and with players increasingly willing to take the plunge, it could be sooner rather than later that the next big-name England international moves abroad.

