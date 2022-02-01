Why did Lionel Messi wear the 'number 10' jersey for PSG in French Cup defeat against OGC Nice?

Lionel Messi has been wearing the number 30 jersey since signing for PSG, with Neymar wearing the number 10. However, fans were surprised and pleased to see Lionel Messi wearing number 10 on the back of his jersey during PSG's French Cup clash against OGC Nice.

Messi did not wear his usual number 30 jersey because it is a tradition in the French Cup for all starting players to wear jersey numbers from 1 to 11. With Neymar missing from the starting line-up, PSG honored the tradition by giving Messi the chance to wear his beloved number 10 jersey for the match.

Lionel Messi has had many magical moments for both Barcelona and Argentina wearing the number 10 jersey. However, this match did not go according to plan as PSG lost on penalties against Nice and were eliminated from the French Cup.

Kylian Mbappe's introduction from the bench was not enough as a lackluster PSG lacked the cutting edge to defeat Nice.

PSG banking on Lionel Messi for the crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid

The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner has not been at his very best for PSG this season. Messi has only one Ligue 1 goal so far this season, but has reserved his better performances for the UEFA Champions League.

With a high-profile round-of-16 clash coming up against Real Madrid, PSG will be banking on the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (if fit). They will want the three forward to fire together and guide the Ligue 1 giants to continental glory.

PSG have made no secret of the fact that their ultimate ambition is to win the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid, however, will not be easy to play against. Los Blancos are in fine form this season and are on top of La Liga standings.

Real Madrid also have a rich history in Europe's premier club competition, having won it an incredible 13 times. The expensively assembled PSG squad will have to be at their very best if they are to get past Carlo Ancelotti's men in the UEFA Champions League.

