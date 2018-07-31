Opinion: Real Madrid should not buy Eden Hazard and here's why

After a stellar World Cup, will Hazard become a Galáctico?

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit has ignited some serious rumours regarding Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid. At this point, the transfer of Hazard does sound realistic and logical. Also, the Belgian has previously stated that playing under Zidane would be a dream. But how much of an impact does Zidane's departure will make in Hazard's decision? I'm guessing zero.

Making the transfer happen is not in the player's hands. Both the clubs need to sort it out and with Chelsea unwilling to part with Hazard, the transfer is less likely to happen. But as history suggests, Real Madrid get whoever they target. However, this time they shouldn't go after Hazard and here's why.

Too expensive and lack of goals

Hazard has been in the 'top 10 players in the world' conversation for quite some time now. The only thing that is restricting him from progressing to the next stage is his finishing ability. No disrespect to Hazard, but a fee of anything more than £120 million (which is very low in this inflated market) should be off-limits for Madrid to pursue Hazard because he is no Ronaldo when it comes to scoring and Madrid is in need of a lethal-finisher, which Hazard clearly is not.

In all competitions for Chelsea, Hazard has never scored 20 goals in a single season. His highest tally being 19 goals in the 2014-15 season when Chelsea won the Premier League. Only once has he scored 20 goals for a club in a season and it was way back in the 2011-12 season for Lille.

At Madrid, he may score a little more goals than he did at Chelsea because of Madrid's more fluid attacking game compared to Chelsea and also because of Madrid's quality of players that would be around Hazard. But even then, Madrid might need a quality striker to comply with Hazard's natural game, who is a more of a creative player rather than a scorer.

Benzema is not going to be that kind of a striker and he isn't going to get the job done. And with Daily Mail reporting that Chelsea is demanding a whopping £200 million for Hazard, this transfer is thrown into jeopardy.

For Real Madrid, a short-term solution in front of goal would be, to buy either Cavani or Lewandowski. They both are high-calibre athletes with an eye for goal who could be productive for at least a couple of years. As for as Hazard is concerned, Madrid should fold their cards.

Talent-rich squad

Real Madrid have always had high-quality players and the current roster is stacked with the same. Madrid doesn't need Hazard as they already have the right talent in their squad to fill the void left by Ronaldo. Players such as Bale, Asensio and Isco could very well play in different positions and all three are high-calibre players.

In my strong opinion, a fully-fit Bale is better than Hazard and he has shown us that already. He must only pray that he is injury-free throughout the entire season as he has been unlucky with injuries for quite some time now. A fit Bale is a scary scene for the opposition and with a new head coach at the helm, Bale might finally get his beloved left-wing role.

As far as Isco is concerned, he has previously shown us with the national side what he could do under Julen Lopetegui. With the trust shown on him, Isco was magnificent under Lopetegui for La Roja. Isco could very well hit his prime soon and this could be his season to shine.

Young gun set to fire

Asensio is primed to be a starter next season. Even though he has played a lot of minutes in his first two seasons, most of it was from the bench. This season might present him with the opportunity to cement his place in the starting XI. There is no limit to Asensio's potential and if Madrid sticks with him, he could turn out to be a much better player than Hazard.

Then there are Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos. Vazquez had a terrific season and was ahead of Bale in Zidane's pecking order towards the end of the season whereas the extremely talented Ceballos had a season to forget after his move from Betis to Madrid. He never gained Zidane's trust. The tide has turned now. Zidane's exit has paved the way for Ceballos to revive his career at Madrid. Both players could very well come off the bench and make an impact in the game.

With three potential starters and two role players, Madrid are well set when it comes to players that could play behind the striker and on either flank. So, in my opinion, Madrid should not buy Hazard and hamper the development of these players along with Vinícius Júnior.