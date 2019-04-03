×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why Manchester City will beat Liverpool to the Premier League title

Azaan Nazer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
158   //    03 Apr 2019, 19:51 IST

Manchester City celebrates another triumph
Manchester City celebrates another triumph

Manchester City has the slightly harder fixtures with a home match against Tottenham and away match against Manchester United. Liverpool has only Chelsea to play against, which can be challenging, but it's at Anfield. Liverpool has Newcastle and Wolverhampton too, which might be obstacles.

Liverpool have been scraping by matches and haven't been consistent. The absence of a creative midfielder is definitely hurting their attack, and Salah's barren spell is definitely not helping. Lady luck was on their side in their win against Tottenham with a late own goal from Alderweireld, but they may not be so lucky in the next few games.

He is key to their play and is the difference maker
He is key to their play and is the difference maker

Mohamed Salah hasn't scored for 7 games and his head seems to be somewhere else. A summer exit to Real Madrid is possibly on the books. He is key to their play and is the difference maker. Sadio Mane and Firmino are still performing well, but may not be enough to sustain a title challenge without Salah.

The lack of experience in the Liverpool side is also worrying. Only Milner and Shaqiri have won titles with previous clubs but both play bit-part roles in the current scenario. There is always a doubt if they can carry it on till the end. Manchester City, on the other hand, has been there and done that.

They have a team filled with seasoned winners, who have won titles at every level, most recently the Premier League title in 2018, with a record 100 points in a single season.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

It can be argued that even if the players aren't experienced but have a manager who is a proven winner, it would definitely help. Yet, Klopp has won only two Bundesliga titles and has played 7 Cup finals, losing all but the 2012 German Cup final against Bayern Munich.

He has lost 6 finals, including most recently, the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The pressure is on Klopp as he knows if he doesn't bring silverware this season, questions will be asked, considering the heavy investment in the team.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, has won 3 LaLiga titles and 2 Champions Leagues with Barcelona, 3 Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, and the Premier League with Manchester City in 2018. This doesn't include the trophies he won as a player. He is a winner. He and his team look primed to win the Premier League this season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
Azaan Nazer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why Liverpool will still win the title this season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool will not win the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool are in pole position for Premier League success
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: 'His head has gone' - The Reds' legend says Mohamed Salah's current form could hand Manchester City the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Who will win the title race, Liverpool or Manchester City?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City tightens the title race after Liverpool win
RELATED STORY
Picking the best combined XI of Liverpool and Manchester City of 2018 in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Breaking Liverpool's unbeaten run means everything to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Vs Manchester City: 3 factors that could decide this season's Premier League champions
RELATED STORY
Manchester City or Liverpool: Who is having a better season based on stats?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us