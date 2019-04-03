Why Manchester City will beat Liverpool to the Premier League title

Manchester City celebrates another triumph

Manchester City has the slightly harder fixtures with a home match against Tottenham and away match against Manchester United. Liverpool has only Chelsea to play against, which can be challenging, but it's at Anfield. Liverpool has Newcastle and Wolverhampton too, which might be obstacles.

Liverpool have been scraping by matches and haven't been consistent. The absence of a creative midfielder is definitely hurting their attack, and Salah's barren spell is definitely not helping. Lady luck was on their side in their win against Tottenham with a late own goal from Alderweireld, but they may not be so lucky in the next few games.

He is key to their play and is the difference maker

Mohamed Salah hasn't scored for 7 games and his head seems to be somewhere else. A summer exit to Real Madrid is possibly on the books. He is key to their play and is the difference maker. Sadio Mane and Firmino are still performing well, but may not be enough to sustain a title challenge without Salah.

The lack of experience in the Liverpool side is also worrying. Only Milner and Shaqiri have won titles with previous clubs but both play bit-part roles in the current scenario. There is always a doubt if they can carry it on till the end. Manchester City, on the other hand, has been there and done that.

They have a team filled with seasoned winners, who have won titles at every level, most recently the Premier League title in 2018, with a record 100 points in a single season.

Jurgen Klopp

It can be argued that even if the players aren't experienced but have a manager who is a proven winner, it would definitely help. Yet, Klopp has won only two Bundesliga titles and has played 7 Cup finals, losing all but the 2012 German Cup final against Bayern Munich.

He has lost 6 finals, including most recently, the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The pressure is on Klopp as he knows if he doesn't bring silverware this season, questions will be asked, considering the heavy investment in the team.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, has won 3 LaLiga titles and 2 Champions Leagues with Barcelona, 3 Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, and the Premier League with Manchester City in 2018. This doesn't include the trophies he won as a player. He is a winner. He and his team look primed to win the Premier League this season.

