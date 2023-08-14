Why Manchester United cannot afford to repeat last season’s false start against Wolves

The last year has been unbelievably transformative for Manchester United. Around this time last year when Erik ten Hag arrived, the club was in a state of transition.

Coming off a disastrous campaign that had seen the Red Devils play under three different managers – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick – Ten Hag had a tough job in his hands.

The former Ajax boss, though, not only managed to turn things around, but also led the club back to the UEFA Champions League, won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

While the season eventually ended on a high, there are those who feel it could’ve been better, especially if the team had started the campaign in a stronger position. United lost their opening two league games against Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

Wolverhampton Wanderers will present another tricky challenge on Monday (August 13) as United open their 2023-24 league campaign.

Manchester United must avoid repeat of last season’s false start

The bottom line is that Manchester United have a better, more settled team than they did last season. The additions of Mason Mount and Andre Onana mean that they now have the right personnel to build from the back.

Striker Ramus Hujlund may be unavailable at the moment due to injury, but the Red Devils should have enough firepower to win against a much-depleted Wolves side.

Gary O’Neal’s side has lost Adama Traore, Ruben Neves and Conor Coady, who have all left for pastures anew. The team is now under transition despite making very few purchases this summer.

That makes Manchester United the overwhelming favourites ,but Wolves have usually been a tough nut to crack, so the Red Devils must be at their best to avoid a slip-up.

When Manchester United made a false start against Brighton and Brentford last season, it was understandable, as Ten Hag had just arrived and was still getting to know his team.

A lot has changed since then, and Manchester United must ensure that, this time, they avoid a repeat of their losing start to the last season.

Building on last season’s goodwill

The last season may have ended with defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, but it was a largely successful campaign, considering the level the club was at before Ten Hag’s arrival.

The target now, though, should be to build on that from last season. The fans are back on the team's side, and victory over Wolves will keep the momentum going.

“First of all, to keep that foundation. And it's not normal that you have a season like last season, (when your home stadium is) like a fortress,” Ten Hag told Manutd.com ahead of the Wolves clash.

“We remember all the fights we were in, and we have to go again and to put 100 per cent effort in, in every game, but also in every training session to be ready for the fight. But we are looking forward to the fight. We are so, so excited for the fight. So that's good.”

Manchester United and Ten Hag have a lot to prove this season. They are expected to challenge for trophies after the huge investments made, and that should start with victory over Wolves on Monday night. Anything less, and the Red Devils could lose the goodwill of fans.