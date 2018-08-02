Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why Manchester United Cannot Win The Premier League

Stephen Oyelabi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.75K   //    02 Aug 2018, 22:50 IST

W
What lies in store for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United?

The Premier League season will start soon and football fans are anticipating it with real excitement. Manchester United, like every other top Premier League side, will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title this term having missed out in the last season to their city rivals.

Do Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have any realistic hope of challenging for the premier league or even winning it?

Early signs

To start with, the pre-season has not been very positive for Manchester United. They have had three consecutive draws, a heavy defeat to Liverpool and only one win against Real Madrid.

Admittedly, a host of first-team players – who participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup - are not available at the coach’s disposal. Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini are currently on holiday as a result of their World Cup exploits.

But this should not be a problem for a team as big as Manchester United. This brings us to the main reason why they cannot win the Premier League.

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018
AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018

Lack of squad depth

Manchester United can not boast of quality squad depth as of now. Over the course of last season, Manchester United's starting XI was so predictable, not because of minimal injury issues.

There were very few players who could challenge for the starting spots and when these key players lose form, the team was always in trouble as there was no adequate cover from the bench.

For example, Paul Pogba lost his touch at some point last season but there was no real replacement for him – one who can create chances from the midfield base, hence, Jose Mourinho opted for 21-year-old Scott McTominay.

Lukaku went through some barren spells last season but there was no real genuine like-for-like replacement on the bench. Marcus Rashford is nowhere close to being a reliable or consistent goal scorer and his being shifted to the wing by Jose Mourinho must have changed his goal-scoring mentality a bit.

In a nutshell, all Manchester United players who do not feature in the starting XI (bar Jesse Lingard) are either not so reliable or largely inconsistent. Some key examples are Matteo Damian, Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, McTominay, Rashford and Anthony Martial. Potential League winners should not have this problem.

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Dull Transfer Window

Manchester City almost won the league unbeaten last term but have still gone ahead to strengthen their squad with the acquisition of Riyad Mahrez.

Liverpool splashed out almost £200 million on Alisson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho and Naby Keita. Both teams have made a real statement in the transfer market so far and will be hoping to challenge for the title in the forthcoming season.

The same cannot be said of Manchester United so far, even with the acquisition of Diogo Dalot and Fred.

Granted, there are no assurances of who will win the league now because it is going to be a long hard season of 38 matches.

However, from the look of things now, Manchester United don't look like a team ready to win the league just yet.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho EPL Transfer News Premier League Teams
Stephen Oyelabi
CONTRIBUTOR
Stephen is a creative football content provider and as well a football addict. I can miss my dinner for a football match
Manchester United: 5 Reasons Why Jose Mourinho Won’t Last...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview: Predicted Line...
RELATED STORY
Premier League spending surpasses €1 billion for fifth...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings in the Premier League so far
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League at...
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool will NOT win the Premier League in 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Analysing the Big Six before new...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us