Why Manchester United need to make appointing a technical director top of their checklist

Ed Woodward (l) and Sir Alex Ferguson (r)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was recently appointed Manchester United manager on a permanent basis - on a three-year contract. Well, it was inevitable really, as anyone who has witnessed his positive impact in such a short spell would expect nothing less.

However, this was a departure from the earlier gameplan laid out by Ed Woodward which seemed to point at the appointment of a technical director as paramount, with the decision to hire a new manager in the summer to be taken after due consultation with an installed football chief (at least that's what I thought).

Amidst the fanfare of the Ole Gunnar Solskajaer appointment, I read an ESPN report which stated that Manchester United will appoint a technical director 'before the end of the summer transfer window'. In my opinion, that would be putting the cart in front of the horse. Manchester United need to appoint a technical director long before the summer, in order to prepare adequately for the transfer window.

United have had a 'shoot from the hip' policy when it comes to transfer dealings for the past couple of seasons, and it has become very apparent with each passing summer that experience is needed in that department.

The club has all their ducks lined up in terms of finances as well as the managerial hot seat (thank you Ole), but what they need to do desperately now is to recruit players who match their lofty standards.

There are a couple of aging players in the squad, as well as some who don't deserve to be headlining games for a behemoth such as Manchester United. A couple of departures and arrivals will be needed this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (l) and Mike Phelan (r)

If United are to match the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, as well as upstarts like Manchester City and PSG, they need to appoint a shrewd technical director with the experience to work the market.

Now, a couple of names have been whispered, including the likes of Monchi (now at Sevilla), Paul Mitchell (formerly the head recruiter at Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton), and United's very own Mike Phelan.

While Mike Phelan would be a lovely choice, because he knows the club and their philosophy by heart, but I fear he doesn't have the experience to swim with the sharks. The appointment of a new technical director is not a decision to be taken lightly, as it is a decision which will either make or break United in the next couple of seasons under Ole.

Looking at the excellent work being done by Txiki Begiristain at City, and Eric Abidal at Barca, it is clearly evident that Man Utd need to jump on the bandwagon by anointing a football chief who alongside OGS will usher the club into a new era of dominance, taking United firmly back on top of proceedings.

What do you think guys? Should it be an in-house football chief appointment, or should Man Utd go for a seasoned technical director? Please hit the follow button, and see you in the comments!

