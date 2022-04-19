Why Manchester United's top-four hopes hinge on crucial clash against Liverpool

It’s been a very weird last couple of weeks for Manchester United. While the Red Devils have dropped crucial points, their rivals in the top-four race have equally been quite disappointing.

However, Ralf Rangnick’s side returned to winning ways on Saturday when they defeated Norwich 3-2 in the Premier League, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

Before that, they had suffered a surprise loss to Everton and also exited the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid. And as they prepare to face Liverpool on Tuesday, there's a lot at stake.

As it stands, Manchester United are certain to finish the campaign without any silverware for the fifth consecutive year, but finishing in the top four could be a nice consolation.

A must-win game for United

Manchester United fans do not have good memories of their last clash against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side went to Old Trafford and battered their rivals 5-0.

A lot has changed since that game but what remains constant is that Liverpool are still better than the Reds. In fact, Klopp's side has widened the gap in quality between themselves and their arch-rivals.

Liverpool are huge favorites but Manchester United have a duty to not just put up a fight but also get a good result that will improve their position on the table.

As improbable as it sounds, this is a must-win game for Rangnick's side, especially as they need the points to keep up the chase in the Champions League race.

Reds' top-four hopes on the line

Manchester United currently sit in fifth position in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, while Arsenal also have a game in hand.

With just six matches left, any slip-up at this point in the season could prove costly and that is why the Reds' Champions League hopes hinge on the result they'll get against Liverpool.

"We have to play at our very best possible level and we need to try to win as many of those games as possible, but we have to take it game by game," Rangnick said, as quoted by Manutd.com.

"We know the importance of the Liverpool game, not only for us to stay in the race for [position] number four, but also for the fans knowing that the team lost the first fixture this season 5-0 at Old Trafford. We are fully aware about the importance of the game.

"They play as they always play. A lot of intensity with a lot of players involved when they create the chances with very aggressive counter-pressing. This is how they always play and we will be prepared for that, regarding the game plan."

Manchester United have let themselves down over the course of the season, but they need to end the campaign strongly to make the top four, and that starts with making sure they don't lose to Liverpool.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar