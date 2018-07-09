Why Manchester United may not sign Cristiano Ronaldo again

Cristiano Ronaldo made a name for himself at Manchester United.

Ronaldo's achievements

It has been nine years since Real Madrid unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for the world record transfer fee of £80 million at that time. Since then he has gone on to achieve four Ballon d'Or trophies, four Champions League titles, two FIFA Men's Best Player of the Year trophies, two La Liga titles, three European Golden Shoes and many more awards.

He is perhaps the most dedicated and professional player of his sport. He is one of the finest goalscorers the world has ever witnessed. Before signing for Real Madrid, he achieved tremendous recognition at Manchester United, where he won the Champions League and Ballon d'Or in the same year in 2008.

Real Madrid and the Galacticos

Since his departure, in every transfer window, there have been rumours linking him to Manchester United, but none of them has materialized. The situation is altogether different now. Real Madrid have utilized Ronaldo and enjoyed the success that any club would only dream about.

Real Madrid, with Ronaldo in his heyday, won four Champions League titles and will try to pick up more. Here comes the real twist as Real Madrid's record with President Florentino Perez indicates that whenever he is elected, a galactico signing has been made by him - Luis Figo in 2000, Michael Owen in 2004, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, and 2013 Gareth Bale in 2013. Florentino Perez became President again in 2017, so we can foresee a massive summer signing, and rumours are floating linking Neymar Jr. to Real Madrid.

The transfer rumours?

After the exit of Portugal from the World Cup round of 16, Ronaldo was linked to Juventus by some reporters and as per reports from The Guardian €100 million fee to Madrid and €30 million salary a year for Ronaldo haves been agreed upon.

The possible reasons

Then, if these rumours were correct, why would Manchester United have not shown any interest in bringing Ronaldo back to the Theatre of Dreams, here seem to be the possible reasons:

Ronaldo and Mourinho's relationship soured during their time at Real Madrid

Mourinho-Ronaldo relationship

There was a vexatious relationship between Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo during the current United manager's tenure at Santiago Berrnabéu. That was evident after the Champions League semi-final clash at Santiago Bernabéu with Barcelona, in which they lost 2-0 to the Catalan club.

Ronaldo admitted that he didn't like the defensive approach of his team that day, and there was constant agitation between the two. Mourinho often offered suggestions to Ronaldo via his assistants. This was all about their sour relationship.

Manchester United and the attacking conundrum

Manchester United have plenty of attacking players in their squad. Ronaldo during his time in Manchester used to play as a winger, but he is operating primarily as a striker nowadays. United has players such as Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez who are competing for similar positions.

Last season Martial started positively, along with Rashford, and they both competed for a place on the left wing side. But it was not until Alexis signed, who made it more muddled with an already formidable attacking unit.

Financial reasons

Manchester United have spent £774.53 million on transfers since Alex Ferguson departed. Though they topped the money league through their sponsorships and improved broadcasting contracts, in Europe they have the highest debt at €561 million, and even they have a heavy-wage bill. It will cost a hefty chunk of money to lure Ronaldo back to the Premier League.

The age factor

Ronaldo, at 33, is still considered to be one of the fittest athletes on the planet, but we can't expect the same player in the coming days; after all he is human. His graph will slope down in the upcoming days, which is one reason Real Madrid might get rid of him, and it will be a profit if they sell him sooner than later.

Manchester United don't require a player at the end of his career while spending heavily; instead, they would rather invest that money on young players such as Mbappe and Neymar. The Red Devils would rather consider signing Bale than Ronaldo. Gareth Bale with his dazzling display in the recent Champions League final helped Real Madrid lift their third successive European trophy.

Should Manchester United go after Cristiano Ronaldo? Tell us in the comments below!