Why Mikel Arteta is the right man for Arsenal

Arsenal languish in 10th on the table after their loss to Manchester City at the Emirates. Following the game, interim manager Freddie Ljungberg urged the board to make a decision soon on the vacant managerial position. Arsenal had previously been linked with Carlo Ancelotti, Mikel Arteta, and Marcelino. Since then, Ancelotti has agreed terms with Everton and Arsenal seem to have made a decision to sign Arteta. Arteta was seen as the one to succeed Arsène Wenger and had come very close to being appointed before Unai Emery impressed the board with his PowerPoint presentation and landed the job. Wenger would often talk tactics to his captain Arteta and that brought him the nickname ‘teacher’s pet’.

Mikel Arteta at Arsenal under ArseneWenger

Arteta then joined Pep Guardiola as his number 2 and defeated Arsenal in his first game with City. It speaks volumes of Arteta’s tactical nous that he became Guardiola junior in his first coaching assignment. Arteta is credited for improving a lot of City’s young players. He helped Leroy Sané ease into the club following his switch from Schalke, he significantly improved Raheem Sterling’s finishing and the same can be expected from him at Arsenal. The Spaniard is a hard working man who is often found reviewing video clips to help his players. In him Arsenal’s youth will find a manager as keen on youth as Wenger.

"Don't pick a job. Pick a Boss. Your first boss is the biggest factor in your career success" - William Raduchel.

In Pep Guardiola, Arteta has chosen the best in the business as his first boss

Arsenal need to be brave with their next appointment

Arsenal’s pursuit of Arteta is seen as a huge gamble by many pundits. Arsenal are in a downward spiral and they need to take bold decisions to get out of it. Ancelotti is an excellent man manager who can steady the ship, but Arsenal need a lasting solution to their problems and Ancelotti cannot provide that. Ancelotti is a flexible man who is not wedded to a single playing system; but Arsenal need more than that. To get out of a rut, they needs fresh ideas. Arsenal need a inspirational coach with a clear vision; Arteta provides that. Arteta’s similarity to Guardiola goes beyond just the playing style. Arteta is from the same school of thought as the City manager and he would bring a clear identity to Arsenal’s game in comparison to the shape shifting Ancelotti.

If Guardiola has earmarked him as his successor at City and if players of the calibre of Kevin De Bruyne, Sterling and Sane attribute their success to him – he certainly has the ability. Arteta can deliver – but Arsenal’s success depends as much on on the bravery of the top management as much as his.

