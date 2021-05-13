5 reasons why Mikel Arteta is still the right man for Arsenal

After a disappointing exit from the Europa League, Arsenal fans seem to have come to a crossroads with the enigma Mikel Arteta. Many who've backed him from the start are beginning to reconsider while those who never trusted him are becoming more vocal than ever. Either way, the Arsenal fanbase is in turmoil and it all centers around the performance of the rookie manager.

Under the tenure of the Spaniard, the club has firmly established itself as a mid-table club while failing to win the Europa League. Arteta’s stock couldn’t be any lower with many fans, but there are still a select few that are trusting the process. Let me tell you why you should join them.

Here are five reasons why Mikel Arteta is still the right man for Arsenal.

#5 Faith in young players

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

When Arsène Wenger left in 2018, the Frenchman begged his successor and the fans to adhere to the values of the club. One of those values is to breed young players into the team, something Mikel Arteta has done superbly.

Under his watch, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe & Gabriel Martinelli have all flourished. This season, these three youngsters have played a combined 4130 minutes, a staggering number for players in their age group.

Following the new deals for Saka, Martinelli, Holding and Balogun I fully expect to hear about new deals for Smith Rowe and Tierney.



Mikel Arteta has convinced our brightest young stars that Arsenal is the place to grow and it will continue this Summer. pic.twitter.com/jRY1GHyphY — Eddie Longbridge (@EddieLongbridge) May 10, 2021

It’s not just the fact he’s given them minutes that’s impressive, it’s the way he’s handled expectations of them and improved them through his hands-on coaching.

Add to the list the encouraging performances of Kieran Tierney (23) & Gabriel Magalhaes (23) and you can see a good track record with the younger members of the squad.

#4 Tightened up Arsenal defence

Arsenal v Chelsea - FA Cup Final

Before Mikel Arteta came in, Arsenal were leaking goals left, right and centre. Regardless of which back four were deployed, the Gunners looked like a mess at the back.

The Spaniard came in and identified that as the team’s biggest weakness and addressed it beautifully. All of a sudden, the team can defend in an organized low-block as well as protect their goal from set-pieces.

Arsenal. Back Arteta. Build around Smith Rowe, superb v #cfc tonight, and Saka, Tierney, Partey, Martinelli. Strengthen in the summer, shed the likes of Willian, Bellerin, Guendouzi, Torreira, Kolasinac. Kroenke, see the path ahead, accelerate the process, rebuild. #afc #CHEARS — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 12, 2021

In fact, his impact was almost instant. In the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, under Emery, Arsenal conceded 19 goals in 13 games at a rate of 1.46 compared to 21 goals in 21 games with Arteta equating to 1.

If that’s not enough, in Emery’s first full season as manager the Gunners leaked 51 goals. This season Arsenal have only let in 37 with a couple of games to go. The defenders that were once deemed ‘uncoachable’ have now been coached.

1 / 2 NEXT