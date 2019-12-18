3 reasons why Mikel Arteta is not the right man for Arsenal

Mathaeus Abuwa 18 Dec 2019

Mikel Arteta is the current assistant manager at Manchester City

Since the sacking of Unai Emery, rumours have been rampant about his potential replacement. The board and fans alike agreed that results were nowhere near acceptable under the Spaniard, leading to his inevitable dismissal. In his absence, assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg has taken over the reins on a temporary basis, however, confidence is so low that no new manager bounce has occurred.

The team’s depressing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday has accelerated the club’s hunt for a new manager. Knockbacks from Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers and through a process of elimination, Josh Kroenke & co. have set their sights firmly on Mikel Arteta. The former Arsenal player & Manchester City assistant coach is an unknown entity in the managerial world, but that hasn’t stopped the club from declaring him as their man.

Here are three reasons why Mikel Arteta is not the right man for Arsenal.

#3 Better alternatives available

Ancelotti has won 4 league titles in his career

Why would you go for a man that’s never managed a game in his life over a man that’s won the Champions League on three occasions? A trophy I’ll remind you that the Gunners have never won themselves. Carlo Ancelotti has been a serial winner everywhere he’s managed, often breeding a new standard of excellence at those clubs. The fact that the Italian is now heading to Goodison Park, shows all you need to know about Arsenal’s current direction.

If it’s true that the higher-ups deemed the 60-year-old as too old, then why weren’t the likes of Rafael Benitez, Nuno Santos and Bruno Genesio made more of a priority? And even if the club were dead set on getting a former Arsenal player, then Patrick Vieira should have been appointed as at least he’s shown he can actually manage a team.

