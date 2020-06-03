Why Milot Rashica would be a great signing for Newcastle United

Milot Rashica

With all the speculation surrounding Newcastle United's potential takeover by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, it is easy to get lost in the rumours linking the club to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Kalidou Koulibaly. Having said that, one player who would be a decent addition to the Magpies' squad regardless of whether the takeover is completed is Kosovo international Milot Rashica.

The 23-year-old winger currently plays for Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga and is clearly the standout player in the team. With Die Werderaner currently occupying 17th place in the standings, it is highly unlikely that he would stay at the club should they drop to the second division. With that in mind, Newcastle United should focus their attention to the pacey frontman as they look to bolster their squad over the summer.

Let us now take a look at some of the reasons that make Rashica an ideal candidate for Newcastle United this summer.

Goal Threat

Rashica has been a standout performer in the German Bundesliga

It is no secret that Newcastle United have been struggling for goals this season. Their marquee signing, Joelinton, has scored just 1 goal in the Premier League so far this term and the Magpies themselves have the joint-worst scoring record in the top flight.

While Rashica may not score 20 goals a season, he has contributed 12 goals for Werder Bremen so far this season, netting 7 and assisting a further 5. The fact that he has been outperforming his xG for each of the past three seasons indicates that he is a clinical finisher.

The former Vitesse man is the top scorer and the top assist provider in a struggling Werder Bremen side and he has also been directly involved in 40 per cent of his team's goals this season.

Style of Play

Rashica has been Werder Bremen's main attacking threat

Even though their scoring numbers are atrocious, Newcastle United currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, comfortably outside the relegation zone. While Steve Bruce may not have the European pedigree of Rafa Benitez, he has certainly performed better than many people expected him to.

The Englishman has deployed the low block to great effect and has made the defence notoriously difficult to break down. When the opportunity arises, pacey forwards such as Almiron and Saint-Maximin often look to hit their opposition on the counter-attack and get into one-on-one situations.

Werder Bremen use a similar counter-attacking strategy under which Rashica has thrived. While the winger may not be physically dominant, he is extremely intelligent and is a great dribbler of the ball. He averages 1.9 dribbles per game in the league so far this season, and his 1.5 key passes and 2.7 shots per game are better than those of any player in the Magpies' forward line.

Versatility

Newcastle's style of play would suit Rashica

Versatility is another major aspect of Milot Rashica's game. He is generally used as a left-winger and likes to cut inside onto his stronger right foot. However, he can also operate as a centre-forward or even as an attacking midfielder.

Of his 24 league appearances so far this season, he has started 15 on the left-wing, 7 as a centre-forward and 2 as an attacking midfielder. He has scored at least 1 goal from each of those positions and can complement his teammates when he is not the focus of the attack.

Signal of Intent and Financial Rationality

Rashica's versatility is a valuable asset in his arsenal

Historically, Newcastle United are a big team but in recent times, they have struggled to cope with the demanding nature of the Premier League. With a takeover on the horizon, however, the acquisition of Milot Rashica will serve as a signal of the club's intent. Getting his signature will be especially significant since there are strong rumours that link him to the likes of RB Leipzig and Liverpool.

The transfer also makes a lot of sense from a financial standpoint. Rashica's release clause is believed to drop from 38 million euros to 13 million euros should Werder Bremen get relegated at the end of the season. In circumstances similar to those which led to Leicester City signing Jonny Evans from West Brom, this deal may prove to be just as fruitful, if not more so.

Milot Rashica for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga this season:



❍ Most goals (7)

❍ Most assists (4)

❍ Most shots on target (22)

❍ Most chances created (32)

❍ Most take-ons completed (43)

❍ Most touches in the opp box (75)



No wonder he's already turning heads. pic.twitter.com/oBhaSDrcZS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 13, 2020

In conclusion, Milot Rashica would suit Newcastle United's style of play as well as their ambitions for the future very well. If the Magpies were to secure his signature, it would be a shrewd piece of business and a step in the right direction.