Why Nabil Fekir is Essential for Liverpool to Win the Premier League

Nabil Fekir

Liverpool showed their intent when they made an early signing in Fabinho just 15 days after the previous Premier League campaign had concluded. Fabinho has loved life at the Merseyside so far and wants to bring in ex-club mate Kylian Mbappe to Anfield with whom he won the Ligue 1 title in 2016/17.

Within a month, Naby eita was formally unveiled and it was Klopp's dynamic personality and enthusiasm that made the RB Leipzig midfielder turn down Barcelona and Bayern Munich to believe in the project at Liverpool.

Klopp then signed Shaqiri from Stoke City on a five-year contract after triggering his release clause of £13m. The Swiss powerhouse operates on the right and is a generous addition in the region operated by Mohammed Salah.

Liverpool unveil new signing Xherdan Shaqiri

Since then, Liverpool have broken the bank to sign Allison Becker from AS Roma for £66m which is a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper. Jurgen Klopp probably did not want to give Loris Karius an option to redeem himself after his two howlers cost Liverpool the Champions League last season.

With the £75m transfer price paid for van Dijk last season and the £66m for Becker, the Liverpool supporters would not want to see a single goal conceded this season. But does all this expenditure make Klopp acquire all the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle required to have a full picture at Anfield?

How will Liverpool line up this season?

Klopp has already brought in Fabinho (AS Monaco), Keita (RB Leipzig), Shaqiri (Stoke City) and Allison (AS Roma). Let's dive in head-first into the probable lineups at Anfield this season keeping in mind that the German coach prefers a 4-3-3 formation.

Liverpool's First Team Lineup

And now let us look at the same line up with the backup options keeping in mind that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out for the entire season due to injury with chances of an early recovery being almost negligible while Danny Ings is looking for a move elsewhere having limited options at Liverpool.

Liverpool's backup options in a 4-3-3 formation

What this means is that Liverpool are covered with quality options everywhere except for the centre-forward and left wing. The Kop has not been entirely convinced by the deteriorating quality of Daniel Sturridge while 18-year-old Brewster will have a testing time if brought on.

Klopp will not only be looking to fix this but he has more pressing matters at hand. Liverpool are extremely comfortable in a 4-3-3 with a CDM but then they are Liverpool. They will go up and taunt the likes of Manchester City without giving a damn.

What happens when Liverpool are trailing and need to chase a game? The 4-3-3 inverts and a playmaker in the garb of a no.10 is essential to catch the game by the scruff of its neck and make something happen.

Philippe Coutinho was a master of it and it is a shame that he was lured away by Barcelona. This is where Nabil Fekir comes in and is required.

How Liverpool can use Nabil Fekir

Fekir can also move into Sadio Mane's left-wing position as a backup option where Liverpool need reinforcements. Being already dubbed as the left-footed Eden Hazard by Barcelona, Fekir as a new no.10 will be key to Liverpool's title aspirations.

Nabil Fekir in a 4-3-3 as a no.10

The Reds' fans will be keenly following the transfer speculation surrounding him. Klopp has been building Liverpool and will be acquiring a quality no.10 whether it is Fekir or not.

And with his Gegenpressing in a 4-3-3 or inverted 4-3-3, the build-up looks formidable and this could well be their year.