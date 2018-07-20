Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I'll always carry Roma in my heart, says Liverpool signing Alisson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
343   //    20 Jul 2018, 16:30 IST
alisson-cropped
Alisson in action for Roma

New Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson paid tribute to his former club Roma after securing a world-record transfer to the Premier League, adamant the Serie A side will always hold a special place in his heart.

Alisson had long been linked with a move away from Roma after enjoying a fine season in 2017-18, playing a big role in the side which reached the Champions League semi-finals, before being eliminated by the Reds.

Roma confirmed on Thursday that the Brazil international stands to earn the Giallorossi up to €72.5million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

And while the deal was difficult for any party to turn down, Alisson was keen to make Roma fans aware of his affection for the club and city.

"At Roma I enjoyed two beautiful seasons; different, intense, but in the end full of achievements," Alisson wrote on his official Twitter account.

"We are heading in different directions, but I want to thank everyone: the club, the team, and all the fans of Roma that motivated me to leave it all out on the pitch.

"I especially want to thank my team-mates, who have been at my side for every battle, every high and low, and have been great with me from the first day. It was truly an honour to fight alongside you guys!

"I will always carry this club, and this city, in my heart."

