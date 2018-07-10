Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why Neymar can be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Roy Emanuel
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
706   //    10 Jul 2018, 03:04 IST

Real Madrid are on a unique path at the moment and change is truly the only constant as the 2018-19 campaign approaches. Manager Zinedine Zidane has departed, and Julen Lopetegui is set for his new coaching challenge at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. However, their line-up will also be gaining plenty of attention.

Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to depart the Spanish capital for Juventus this week, and Los Blancos must formulate a new plan for the attack. Three consecutive Champions League titles is a testament to the club's ability to succeed and adapt, but losing their superstar forward may prove to be difficult. There are not many footballers who can produce on the pitch quite like Ronaldo, but Neymar certainly offers a very good chance at making that a reality.

The Brazilian has been linked with Madrid in the past, and there is every reason to believe that Los Merengues would at least be interested. They were given a first-hand look at his talents during his run with Barcelona, and Neymar has appeared anything but settled since his move to Paris Saint-Germain a year ago.


PSG have been committed to becoming a genuine European powerhouse, but have not been able to live up to that hype. Neymar will want success as soon as possible, while Real need a productive forward to help lead the front-line. The 26-year-old had his 2017-18 season ended early due to injury, but still managed to net 28 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for the French club.

Neymar can find further motivation when facing his former side Barcelona, while also returning to a familiar setting in Spain. Madrid will require a creative and dynamic playmaker up front with Ronaldo headed to Italy, and they definitely know what they can get from the Brazilian.

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The football world offers many surprises, especially during the summer transfer window. While Cristiano Ronaldo may be leaving Real Madrid, the arrival of Neymar would be ideal for supporters.

