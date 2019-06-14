Why Paul Pogba could create history with potential Juventus return this summer

Pogba is staring in the direction of Turin and his former club - a Juventus return is in the offing this summer

After a three-year spell at Manchester United, Paul Pogba seems to be on the lookout for a new club - or an old one. Serie A champions Juventus are knocking on the door for the World Cup winner to rejoin them after a world-record move back to Manchester. According to recent reports, Juve have already begun discussions to bring the midfielder back to Turin.

Pogba will make history should he sign for them again: becoming the only footballer to have played alternating roles for two clubs over four separate spells. Bought by United as a teenager, he was sold to Juve when just 19-years-old. He flourished with the Italians, winning four successive Scudetto titles. His impressive performances prompted United to buy him back, for a then-world record fee of £89.3m.

Three years down the line, Paul still seems a misfit at United. Despite flashes of his individual brilliance, he hasn't exactly shone for them as he previously did for Juve nor Les Bleus. Instead, his levels of discomfort are increasingly evident and the club will consider selling him should they receive a lucrative offer, as he is unsettled and it makes for a fractious situation.

How would Pogba's arrival impact Juventus?

Juventus would naturally embrace welcoming the talismanic midfielder back with open arms - the possible partnership he'd forge alongside Cristiano Ronaldo would certainly make them Champions League title contenders.

After all, they have waited 23 years to be called European kings and again fell short this past season. Following Ronaldo's own big-money move last summer to bolster their UCL chances, they'd be eager to acquire another superstar and Pogba could be that man.

Pogba salutes the Juventus supporters ahead of their Champions League Group H fixture in Turin

Will we see two former United stars pairing up in Turin?

It's fair to say they have missed the X-factor in their midfield since Pogba's departure. Although Miralem Pjanic's arrival has reduced the void somewhat, the Frenchman's return would vastly increase their squad strength.

His link-up play alongside Paulo Dybala and Ronaldo would set in motion a new style of football, one which would draw the attention of football fanatics across the world! It would be thrilling to watch Juve in action, not least with departing Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said to be joining them this summer too.

The reported deal sweetner

Recent reports suggest Juventus are expected to include highly-rated fullback Joao Cancelo as part of the deal. The Portuguese defender is sought-after by local rivals Manchester City, though nothing substantial has developed from initial talks and Cancelo could instead head to the red side of Manchester to continue his career at a club with rich history and tradition.