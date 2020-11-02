Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rarely criticises his players when things don’t go well. However, even the Norwegian couldn’t contain his ire after watching Paul Pogba’s stinker against Arsenal on Sunday.

Solskjaer, who is usually protective of his players, criticised Pogba for the first time in his post-match press conference.

"The boy is running away from goal, there is no need to go for the ball," he told the BBC, as quoted by The Express. "Not much of a touch, but it's probably a penalty. He needs to stay on his feet. Paul knows it’s a soft penalty to give away similar to Nemanja [Matic] who almost got a penalty."

3 - Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one. Discipline. pic.twitter.com/ZXL2OrWAxp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Pogba's disaster-class performance against Arsenal

In truth, Pogba’s performance against the Gunners was dreadful. The midfielder failed to impact the game and gave away a stupid penalty which eventually cost the team.

Solskjaer’s criticism was, therefore, justified. However, the Frenchman shouldn’t have even started this game. Pogba has been effective as a substitute in recent weeks, coming on to great effect against Newcastle United, PSG and Chelsea.

Although he started and performed well against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, he has constantly shown they he cannot be relied upon to deliver on a consistent basis. And it’s now time for Solskjaer to gather the courage to drop him.

On a day when Thomas Partey run the show in midfield for Arsenal, it served as a perfect reminder of Pogba’s untapped potential. The Frenchman has always been regarded as a great talent, but he’s rarely been consistent for an entire season at Old Trafford.

Think it’s time for Pogba to sit out a few games and let van de Beek start. Need something new. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 1, 2020

Time for Pogba to be dropped

Pogba has not shined despite multiple opportunities for Manchester United

And with Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes currently playing well, it’s only fair that they play ahead of Pogba. All the aforementioned players have earned the right to feature in the first team.

The 27-year-old has had every opportunity to shine at Old Trafford. He’s been played in every position he wants and yet his best position in the team is still not known.

Former France international Frank LeBoeuf even believes Pogba’s best position right now is on the bench.

“It was very strange to see that diamond midfield because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Pogba in the middle of the park where he is clearly a problem because he changed him in the second half, putting him on the left wing almost,” LeBoeuf told ESPN.

“He doesn’t know what to do with Pogba. Solskjaer has to rethink his position, maybe the best position for Pogba right now is the bench.”

Clearly, the midfielder doesn’t deserve to start for Manchester United anymore.