Why did Portugal bench Cristiano Ronaldo for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched for Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, December 6.

Ronaldo has been far from his best during the tournament in Qatar. He has scored only one goal so far, a penalty in their opening game against Ghana. The former Manchester United attacker put on two disappointing performances in their last two games against Uruguay and South Korea.

Portugal, meanwhile, secured qualification after winning their first two games. During the loss against South Korea, Santos decided to take Ronaldo off in the 65th minute of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, got into a verbal exchange with the South Korean players. He made a 'shushing' gesture by putting his finger up.

Fernando Santos was far from happy with Ronaldo's actions. He spoke ahead of the clash against Switzerland (via The Guardian):

"Have I seen the images? Yes, I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it. But from that moment onwards everything is finished regarding that issue. These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It’s resolved."

Santos was further quizzed about whether Ronaldo will remain the captain against Switzerland. He refused to give a definitive answer. Santos said:

"I only decide who is going to be captain when I reach the stadium. I still don’t know what the lineup will be. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’m always going to do and it’s going to be the same tomorrow. The other topic is solved. We have fixed that in-house and that’s it.”

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo clarifies his actions during the FIFA World Cup game against South Korea

Cristiano Ronaldo also spoke about his gesture during the FIFA World Cup encounter against South Korea. The Portugal captain claimed that the South Korean players had no authority to tell him to leave quickly.

The iconic forward said:

"Before my substitution, one of their players was telling me to leave quickly. I told him to shut up, he has no authority, he doesn’t have to say anything.”

Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, and Bruno Fernandes form the attacking trio for Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

