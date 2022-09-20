Why has PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe refused to take part in a photoshoot with France?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has once again gotten involved in a row with the French FA after he refused to take part in a photoshoot on Tuesday.

Mbappe will be part of the French squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games. However, the French forward is unhappy with the federation for not modifying the rules related to image rights.

According to L'Equipe, the superstar players' camp is also unhappy as they wanted the French FA to reach an agreement regarding the same before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

This is not the first time Mbappe has gotten into an altercation with his country's federation and he declined to join a marketing campaign in March that involved the promotion of fast food products and online betting companies. He was said to be reluctant to get himself involved with a product that can cause obesity.

Mbappe was also said to be fearful that online betting could have a negative impact on his younger fans.

The 23-year-old also feels that images of particular players are used differently by the French federation than others. Other players have also withdrawn from the FA's marketing campaigns as they want to have a say on the products that are being promoted using their images.

The sponsors of the French national team are allowed to pick up to five players for their campaigns

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe's camp has since released a statement assuring the fans that the recent saga won't affect the player's commitment and performances on the pitch.

"obviously does not call into question his total commitment and his determination to contribute to the collective success of the national team for the important sporting events to come." (h/t mirror.co.uk)

France will take on Austria at home and Denmark in an away fixture in the Nations League. This is the last time the squad will play together before traveling to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Mbappe is a crucial part of Didier Deschamps' team. He has scored 27 goals for Les Blues in 57 games so far. During the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Mbappe scored four goals and provided an assist in seven games.

