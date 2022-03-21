Why did both Real Madrid and Barcelona wear away kits in the El Clasico

The El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona surely lived up to the hype on Sunday as fans all around the globe were treated to an interesting game with a surprising scoreline. However, there was another interesting spectacle on the pitch as both teams broke the tradition of playing in their home kits and opted for different jerseys.

The El Clasico has been played 249 times, with Real Madrid leading the head-to-head with 100 wins while Barcelona has been victorious 97 times. 52 of the clashes have ended in a stalemate.

The usual tradition during this mega clash is to see the Spanish giants don their traditional home kits with Barcelona opting for the red and blue while Real Madrid going for their all-white outfit.

This was broken on Sunday as Los Blancos went for an all-black kit while Barca decided to don their 'Senyera' jersey.

So why did the arch-rivals decide to wear away kits during the El Clasico?

Carlo Ancelotti's side decided to go for the all-black jersey to mark the club's 120th anniversary.

Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto designed a slick black jersey for Los Blancos during the 2014/15 season. Yamamoto, to celebrate his 20-year association with Adidas, recreated his design after eight years and it was sported by the Real Madrid players during the El Clasico.

Barcelona, on the other hand, decided to wear their 'Senyera kit' for the much-anticipated clash. According to reliable journalist Gerard Romero, this was because Club President Joan Laporta made a special request to use the away jersey for the El Clasico.

While there is no official word as to why they went with the choice, many feel they wanted to field the colours of Catalonia for the clash.

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico clash on Sunday

Barcelona steamrolled past Real Madrid on Sunday night as a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres set up a 4-0 win for the Blaugrana.

Xavi's men completely outplayed Los Blancos at the Bernabeu as Madrid felt the absence of star striker Karim Benzema throughout the clash.

While Madrid still maintains their position at the top of the La Liga table, Barca cut the deficit to their arch-rivals by 12 points with a game in hand.

Edited by Alan John