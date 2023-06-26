Why Real Madrid need a new right-back

Real Madrid have been gradually transitioning their team into a new era of stars. Players like Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are examples of young prospects ready to take over the reins in the near future.

Their signings in the current transfer window have signalled the same intent. Fran Garcia is a player that Los Blancos signed from Rayo Vallecano to bolster the defense. The 23-year-old will compete with Ferland Mendy for the left-back position.

Garcia's signing was shadowed by the arrival of Jude Bellingham, who joins Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €103 million plus add-ons. His signing showcases the level of competition in the midfield positions for Real Madrid.

One of the positions that are relatively unrivalled is the right back position. Dani Carvajal is the first choice right back for the squad, with Lucas Vázquez and Nacho Fernández being the players tasked to cover in case of injury.

The need for competition in the right-back position

As mentioned above, Vázquez and Nacho are two players who play at right-back whenever Carvajal is injured or rested. It is important to note that both players are not traditional right-backs. Vazquez is a right winger who was converted to right-back, and Nacho is a centre-back.

When compared to his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues, Carvajal's statistics leave a lot to be desired. He ranks in the 33rd percentile in tackles per 90, with only 0.98 of his tackles per 90 being successful ones, as per FBRef.

In comparison, Lucas Vázquez's statistics for tackles are better than Carvajal's. The 31-year-old completes 2.54 tackles per 90 and wins 1.60 of them per 90, putting him in the 81st and 83rd percentiles respectively.

Metrics that show why Carvajal is still integral are the number of blocks and clearances. He is in the 67th percentile in blocks per 90 and 69th percentile in clearances per 90. He performs better than Vázquez in those statistical categories.

Their attacking numbers are not vastly different either. Vázquez scored four goals and had three assists for Madrid last season, compared to Carvajal's five assists in all competitions.

Carvajal's injury record

Another reason why Real Madrid should consider signing a new right-back is Carvajal's injury record. Since the 2020-21 season, the Spaniard has missed 55 games for Los Blancos. His only absence due to illness was during the 2021-22 campaign when he was recovering from COVID.

He has suffered four different muscle injuries during this period. His other injuries range from calf problems to hamstring injuries. When coupled with Ferland Mendy's injury record, the full-back situation at Madrid looks very bleak.

That is why Fran Garcia's signing from Rayo Vallecano was so important for Los Blancos. It is necessary that Madrid follow suit on the right-hand side of the defensive line.

Players who Madrid could sign

1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

The market for right-back is very slim in Europe, but there are players that Madrid could look at to bolster their defence. Players who could be available include Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Pavard and Iván Fresneda.

Cancelo returned to Manchester City from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. It is reported that he is deemed to be surplus to requirements at the Etihad, therefore he is a great option for Los Blancos. His experience across Europe may prove to be invaluable.

Benjamin Pavard is another interesting option. A World Cup winner with France in 2018, the 27-year-old has one year left on his current contract with Bayern. His versatility is appealing as he can play at right-back and one-third of a back three.

Iván Fresneda is another prospect that Madrid could consider. The 18-year-old has been linked with clubs such as Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. With 22 La Liga matches under his belt, the highly touted defender could be one for the future.

