Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why Real Madrid should not miss the opportunity to sign Brazilian star

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Feature
1.61K   //    23 Aug 2018, 16:25 IST

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga
New Real Madrid boss, Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid haven't had the best of starts to their season. The transfer window wasn't the one for Los Blancos to remember as they lost some of their key players, including Mateo Kovacic and the club's highest ever goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reportedly, Chelsea have given Real Madrid the perfect chance to replace Ronaldo by offering them Willian for £55 million. Barcelona's pursuit of the Brazilian forward came to an end after having three bids rejected. As of now, it is being said that Real Madrid have rejected the opportunity to sign the winger, but he could be the one to turn their fortunes.

Even though Lopetegui seems to be happy with his current squad and looks confident for the coming season, it can't be denied that Real Madrid needs to enhance and further strengthen their attacking squad. Lopetegui did a good job in the pre-season friendlies and Los Blancos were looking ready for the upcoming season, but a 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup was certainly worrying.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Lopetegui has made it clear that Gareth Bale will be their main man this season following Ronaldo's departure, but the addition of Willian to the squad could do wonders for the Spanish giants. Bale can play well on the left wing, and Willian, being an exceptional right winger, would produce a top threat from the flanks which would suit Lopetegui's system.

Willian has been in superb form for Chelsea in the Premier League and scored six goals and assisted seven in the last season.

The right footed winger is a complete player with his dribbling skills, brilliant vision and crossing. He likes to run with the ball, and is excellent from set pieces.

The arrival of Willian would sort out the front three confusion as Bale, Karim Benzema, Willian could be an excellent trio, and potentially score a bagful of goals working together.


Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Bale and Willian are two pacy wingers with strong crossing abilities which would benefit Benzema, and hopefully help him regain his scoring touch.

Real Madrid are looking to build a new era without Ronaldo, but their squad seems to be incomplete. Currently, they're lacking a forward and a backup left back. With the transfer window coming to an end in just over a week, Real Madrid should consider the offer from Chelsea and bring the Brazilian forward to Bernabeu.

Bale, Benzema, Willian trio would be lethal, fast, consistent and Willian could be the last piece of puzzle Los Blancos need to get ready for the season.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Willian Borges da Silva
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Should Real Madrid sign another midfielder this summer?
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should target to win the La Liga
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Real Madrid should not buy Eden Hazard and...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid battle for Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Report: Real Madrid Deny Interest in Chelsea Star, Blame...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid could sign instead of Hazard
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make stunning bid for Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid sign Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
Why there is no need of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: No.1 target issues an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow GET EIB 11:45 PM Getafe vs Eibar
25 Aug LEG REA 01:45 AM Leganés vs Real Sociedad
25 Aug DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
25 Aug ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Aug REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
26 Aug ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug SEV VIL 01:45 AM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us