Why Real Madrid should not miss the opportunity to sign Brazilian star

Real Madrid haven't had the best of starts to their season. The transfer window wasn't the one for Los Blancos to remember as they lost some of their key players, including Mateo Kovacic and the club's highest ever goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reportedly, Chelsea have given Real Madrid the perfect chance to replace Ronaldo by offering them Willian for £55 million. Barcelona's pursuit of the Brazilian forward came to an end after having three bids rejected. As of now, it is being said that Real Madrid have rejected the opportunity to sign the winger, but he could be the one to turn their fortunes.

Even though Lopetegui seems to be happy with his current squad and looks confident for the coming season, it can't be denied that Real Madrid needs to enhance and further strengthen their attacking squad. Lopetegui did a good job in the pre-season friendlies and Los Blancos were looking ready for the upcoming season, but a 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup was certainly worrying.

Lopetegui has made it clear that Gareth Bale will be their main man this season following Ronaldo's departure, but the addition of Willian to the squad could do wonders for the Spanish giants. Bale can play well on the left wing, and Willian, being an exceptional right winger, would produce a top threat from the flanks which would suit Lopetegui's system.

Willian has been in superb form for Chelsea in the Premier League and scored six goals and assisted seven in the last season.

The right footed winger is a complete player with his dribbling skills, brilliant vision and crossing. He likes to run with the ball, and is excellent from set pieces.

The arrival of Willian would sort out the front three confusion as Bale, Karim Benzema, Willian could be an excellent trio, and potentially score a bagful of goals working together.

Bale and Willian are two pacy wingers with strong crossing abilities which would benefit Benzema, and hopefully help him regain his scoring touch.

Real Madrid are looking to build a new era without Ronaldo, but their squad seems to be incomplete. Currently, they're lacking a forward and a backup left back. With the transfer window coming to an end in just over a week, Real Madrid should consider the offer from Chelsea and bring the Brazilian forward to Bernabeu.

Bale, Benzema, Willian trio would be lethal, fast, consistent and Willian could be the last piece of puzzle Los Blancos need to get ready for the season.