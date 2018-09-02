Why Real Madrid will not win the Champions League in 2018/19

Swagat Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.59K // 02 Sep 2018, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid became the first team to win the Champions League three times in a row

Real Madrid were bestowed with the accolade of being the 'Club of the Century' for the 20th century by FIFA in 2000. Los Blancos have carried their form and have become the most dominant club side in world football in the past half-decade.

The Madrid-based club have won the UEFA Champions League four times in the last five seasons establishing their European dominance and have bagged the FIFA Club World Cup trophy thrice, to mark their dominance over clubs from all around the world. In short, Real Madrid have become the biggest super-giant in club football.

However, recent events have threatened Real's chances of winning the La Liga or retaining their Champions League title.

Here are the five reasons why Real Madrid will not win the Champions League in 2018/19.

#1 The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid will miss Cristiano Ronaldo's prowess as a player

Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who can walk into any football side on the planet and add a new dimension by helping the team elevate its performances to an altogether new level. He is the all-time leading goalscorer of the UEFA Champions League with 120 goals to his name.

Recently, he signed a four-year deal worth $131 million with Italian champions Juventus, thereby adding much more quality to the already star-studded Juventus side.

Ronaldo scored a club-record 450 goals during his time at Real and his loss would be dearly felt by the team. He adds that extra bit to every team that can win matches. Real Madrid haven't purchased anyone as yet, to fill the void left by his absence. One thing is for sure, Real Madrid will miss the charisma and class of Cristiano Ronaldo.

1 / 3 NEXT