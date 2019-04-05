×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why sacking Niko Kovac might not be the best solution for Bayern Munich

Arunim Samudra
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
33   //    05 Apr 2019, 20:38 IST

Niko Kovac
Niko Kovac

For the last few years, Bayern Munich have been strolling through most of the teams in the Bundesliga and thus have collected six consecutive titles. But this season, they have struggled for the majority of the season and also were knocked out by a Liverpool side who weren’t even at their best over the two legs. There’s a new man in the dugout, Niko Kovac, and he certainly isn’t enjoying his time in Bavaria.

While most of the people believe that he must be replaced and is not the correct man for Bayern, let’s look at the reason why Bayern even appointed him in the first place. After sacking Ancelotti, the men in suits, Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, requested Jupp Heynckes to take over and save their season. Jupp as an act of friendship accepted the job with the promise of being just an interim manager.

Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

While he was in charge, the board had almost one full year to decide and look for a new coach. Instead of working together and make most of the time, Hoeness was more interested in persuading Heynckes to stay for another year. Rummenigge meanwhile was looking at other options and was particularly interested in bringing Tuchel to Munich.

But because of miscommunication between him and Hoeness, it was too late and Tuchel went to PSG. And Heynckes, as he was saying all season, stayed for only that season. As a result, there were not many options left, and the board now turned to Niko Kovac.

Kovac has been having a hard time since the start of the season from all sorts of angles. He definitely has not had backing from the club in the transfer window, who did not sign any player for him. When Pep came to Bayern and said ‘Thiago or nothing’, they brought him Thiago, and when Ancelotti asked for James, they fulfilled his wish. Although it is risky to place full faith in such an inexperienced manager, it does not mean you don’t have to sign anyone.

While Kovac settled for the squad, he struggled to find balance between the younger players and the older players in the squad. The core of this team, Muller, Robben, Ribery, Boateng, Martinez, all are quickly fading. Neuer, after suffering an injury for almost a year, isn’t the same as before. The average age of Bayern squad this year has never been so high in the last decade. This is clearly not a team that can compete at the high levels as they did under Guardiola.

Time for the likes of Muller (L), Ribery (center-left), Hummels (center-right) and Martinez (R) is getting over
Time for the likes of Muller (L), Ribery (center-left), Hummels (center-right) and Martinez (R) is getting over

On the other hand, the younger players are flourishing under Kovac. Gnabry and Goretzka are having an excellent debut season. Sule has become an undisputed starter for Bayern as well as for Germany. Kimmich is also having an amazingly consistent season.

Advertisement

The demand for success is always high at Bayern, and the bar has been set very high following the success of Guardiola and Heynckes’ treble season. But it is not easy to emulate that every season. Every club goes through the cycle of success and rebuilding the team. It is happening with Real Madrid, it is happening to Bayern Munich, it happens to every club in the world. But to put all the blame on the coach does not do justice to anyone.

Who knows what might happen if he is actually given the signings he wants to help in implementing his tactics? If he is able to execute his back three system at Bayern, there is every chance that this team will again get back to its original level. Kovac has shaped his strategies based on the previous coaches’ philosophies, rather than employing his own philosophy. If the squad is in the need of upheaval, what’s the harm in the changing the style of play and therein bringing fresh ideas?

Surely, Kovac does not possess the best footballing brain and there are also places where he has faltered. His stubbornness and inability of changing the tactics during the match was clearly evident against Liverpool. But if it comes to replacing him, there is not any big-name manager available. Zidane has gone back to Real Madrid, there is some uncertainty regarding the future of Allegri, and then there is Mourinho. But hiring him would only invite more trouble. Other than them, there’s really no one around.

It remains to be seen what the board does at the end of this season. If Kovac somehow manages to win the double, it would be a very good achievement given the situation. But if he doesn’t, then the doubts over him will increase further. These final weeks of the season might be the most important so far in Kovac’s coaching career.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 FC Bayern Munich Football Thomas Muller Joshua Kimmich Niko Kovac Bundesliga Teams
Arunim Samudra
CONTRIBUTOR
Bundesliga 2018-19: Bayern Munich have come crashing down back to earth, and there may be more problems to follow
RELATED STORY
Bayern Transfer News: Niko Kovac gives an update on Renato Sanches amid PSG speculation; Raphael Honigstein suggest how much Liverpool and Bayern Munch needs to pay to sign Bundesliga star and more - January 26, 2019  
RELATED STORY
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Predicted XI and Team News | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 Players Bayern Munich Should Sell Next Summer
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 3-1 Schalke 04 - 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich January Transfer Window Roundup - All completed deals
RELATED STORY
Bayern Transfer News: Bayern playmaker snubs Arsenal move; £10m City youngster targetted by Bayern Munich and more - January 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018/19, Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Galactico rejects January move from Bundesliga giants
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19, Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 28
Tomorrow MAI FRE 12:00 AM Mainz 05 vs Freiburg
Tomorrow SCH EIN 07:00 PM Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY RB- 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig
Tomorrow STU NUR 07:00 PM Stuttgart vs Nürnberg
Tomorrow HER FOR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
Tomorrow WOL HAN 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Hannover 96
Tomorrow BAY BOR 10:00 PM Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund
07 Apr AUG HOF 07:00 PM Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
07 Apr BOR WER 09:30 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Werder Bremen
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us