Premier League 2018-19: Why Sebastien Haller would be perfect for Chelsea

Rishabh Zarapkar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 946 // 12 Mar 2019, 07:49 IST

Sebastien Haller

Even after announcing the arrival of Argentine star Gonzalo Higuain, Chelsea are still struggling to find the back of the net on a regular basis. After earning a late draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, questions were raised about Higuain’s compatibility in the Chelsea side.

In last four games of the Premier League, the former Real Madrid striker has had just four shots on target scoring once. Even after replacing Morata with a proven goal scorer, Chelsea are still depending on Eden Hazard to bring goals to the side.

Now, with the club facing a transfer ban, it looks as if Maurizio Sarri is going to regret his decision to bring his old Napoli man to his new club in London.

If the London club’s appeal against the transfer ban is successful, the Italian manager must really figure out the striker situation. Replacing Oliver Giroud with fellow Frenchman Sebastien Haller would make perfect sense for the 60-year-old manager.

The Eintracht Frankfurt man has been on fire this season. Netting twelve and assisting nine goals in the Bundesliga this season, the 24-year-old has been one of the best players in the league.

He has also been massive for the German club in its search for European success. Scoring five and assisting three in eight Europa League appearances, the Frenchman has arguably been the club’s best player this season.

The French international is like the Didier Drogba of the Bundesliga. Having mastered the skill of finishing, he is one of the best strikers in the continent currently.

Just like his Ivorian idol, Haller likes to score headers from crosses. He is quite clinical when it comes to finishing things off. And he is dominant not only in the scoring department but also in the providing one.

Haller possesses the skill of laying off the perfect through ball and key pass for his teammate. Contributing to 29 goals in 32 appearances for the German club this season, Haller has earned a WhoScored rating of 7.92 for these consistent performances.

If Chelsea manages to save itself from the transfer ban, signing Haller would be a no-brainer. With his great link up skills and intelligence, he can play alongside Hazard and Pulisic quite well.

The Frenchman can provide healthy competition to Higuain in the Chelsea team. At times, Sarri can even deploy both these strikers together in order to create a more attacking threat for the opposition.

The 24-year-old can help in bringing goals consistently to the Chelsea side. He is a proven goal-scorer in European football today.

For Haller, Chelsea and the Premier League would be the perfect next chapter for his career. The intensity of football in England would help him develop into a better player. He is still 24 and is starting to reach his prime, and playing alongside world-class players will help him grow to the next level.

Even the Italian manager can play a big part in the young striker’s development. Moreover, it is the perfect time for the French star to follow the footsteps of Didier Drogba and enter the Chelsea Hall Of Fame.

