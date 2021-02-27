Why Sevilla test is Barcelona’s golden opportunity to become serious title contenders

Barcelona’s season so far has been a mixed bag, with the Blaugrana struggling to be consistent. Ronald Koeman’s side hasn’t really impressed this season as the possibility of another trophyless season now stares them in the face.

However, they’ve had some sporadic good moments too. Last week’s 3-0 win against Elche was one of their most comprehensive performances of the campaign.

But for every result like the win over Elche, there have been some humbling ones like the 4-1 loss at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and the 1-1 La Liga draw with Cadiz.

Barcelona’s next assignment, though, is a crunch La Liga tie against Sevilla. The Blaugrana will be playing Julen Lopetegui’s side twice in the space of five days, first in the league and then in the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla win could make Barcelona serious title contenders

Despite putting up some underwhelming performances this season, Barcelona are somehow still in the La Liga title race. Koeman’s side sit in third place and just five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

That makes their league game against Sevilla a key one. A win against the Andalusians could make Barcelona serious contenders for the La Liga title.

The race for the 2020-21 La Liga seemed to be a foregone conclusion a few weeks ago, but Atletico’s recent slump has allowed their rivals to close in. It’s currently a three-horse race, but the Blaugrana could move closer to the top if they beat Sevilla.

This is a rare opportunity that they may not come across again, and Barcelona must take their chances. Two wins in their last five matches is a poor return, but Koeman and his side now cannot afford to drop more points.

A trophyless season is still a possibility for Barcelona

Last season was one of the worst in Barcelona’s recent history after the club failed to win any trophy; however, a repeat of the same is very much possible this term. The Blaugrana are already out of the Spanish Super Cup and are also on the verge of elimination in the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.

Koeman’s side trail Sevilla by two goals after the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final and 1-4 to PSG following the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game.

“Obviously as a Barca coach you always have the pressure,” Koeman said during Friday’s press conference. “If you don’t win then obviously the coach is the one who’s guilty. I know how it works, it’s not my first time as coach. I’ve been in the sport a long time.

“I’m doing the best I can. I never think about defeats, I just think about winning. I don’t know what will happen. I am an optimist. and I’m thinking about winning tomorrow, not losing,” said Koeman.

As it stands, winning La Liga is Barcelona’s most realistic chance of ending the season with silverware, and they must not fluff their lines, starting with Sevilla on Saturday.