Why the decision to start Petr Cech is a bad one by Unai Emery

Brunizer
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
722   //    17 Aug 2018, 14:13 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal - International Champions Cup 2018
Club Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal - International Champions Cup 2018

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, Petr Cech's time at the top is gradually coming to an end with the Manchester City team exploiting that. Unai Emery was asked about his first choice goalkeeper, and here's what he said:

"I am very happy with his performance, I think he has experience, quality, capacity like a first goalkeeper with us - and also Bernd Leno."
"Saturday the decision is easy, Petr Cech will continue to start the match, I believe in him."

Petr Cech still has tremendous shot-stopping ability, but since Unai Emery plans on implementing a different style of play at Arsenal, they are required to play out from the back and Cech is very poor when it comes to distribution. Here's a video displaying Cech's lack of composure on the ball against Manchester City's high pressing, and since Chelsea secured Maurizio Sarri this summer they will use the same tactic which is bad news for both Arsenal and Cech.

Arsenal's summer transfer window has seen them buying a new goalkeeper from Bayer Leverkusen, Bernd Leno. Cech might be the better shot-stopper, but Leno is simply a better choice for Emery in his system.

The London Derby is just around the corner, with both teams having seen a change in the managerial position with Emery replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger after 20 years, and Maurizio Sarri replacing Antonio Conte, who won the Premier League and FA Cup in his stint with the club.

Predicted Line-up for both teams:

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Morata and Hazard.

Arsenal XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Torreira, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ozil, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal - International Champions Cup 2018
Petr Cech will start against Chelsea this Saturday

