Why Steve Bruce potentially has the hardest job in football right now

tom cunningham
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
128   //    18 Jul 2019, 20:30 IST

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship

After being announced as the successor to Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United, the former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce is looking certain to face a tough uphill battle to firstly get the fans onside and secondly the players.

Furthermore, the fans of Newcastle United are not exactly in a loving mood, to put it politely. This is after the owner Mike Ashley who the fans already despised enough, let a former Champions League winning manager and the man that brought stability to the club slip through his fingers for many reasons ranging between money and assurance that Mike Ashley would fund the Benitez transfers.

This left the fans fuming and therefore led to them once again demand Ashley finally sell up which to be fair to him he has been trying, but negotiations are going fairly slow put it that way.

Moreover, the new Newcastle manager, Steve Bruce, will only have one recognised striker in Yoshinori Muto at his disposal after the club failed to sign Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal and sold star man Ayoze Perez to Leicester City for £30 million. This means that Mike Ashley will be forced to put his hand in his pockets and perhaps spend big on a new striker. However, if previous occasions are anything to go by, Newcastle fans shouldn't get their hopes up for a big-money player.

In addition to this, the fact that Steve Bruce is a former Sunderland manager, Newcastle's arch-rivals who are also their closest neighbours, means that the Magpie fans may struggle to warm to the new manager. This along with Bruce's trophy history, with the only significant trophy in his cabinet a Championship playoff title, doesn't exactly give the fans hope and you can understand why when you compare former manager Benitez to new manager Bruce.

To conclude, Steve Bruce currently faces the hardest job in football with uncertainty with the ownership of the club, star players leaving and the fans slowly but surely becoming angry and simply fed up with how the club is run. Next season could be a devastating one once again for Newcastle United bit this time under Steve Bruce.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United Football Salomon Rondon Ayoze Perez Rafael Benitez Steve Bruce Premier League Teams 2019/20
