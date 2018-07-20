Why there is no need of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

Yash Sharma

Eden Hazard

If reports are to be believed, Real Madrid are soon going to sign Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea as Hazard has already made it clear that he is looking to part ways with the London club by saying, “I’ve had good six years with Chelsea and now I’m looking for new challenges. You know my preferred destination”.

He was later joined by his Belgian teammate, who said that wherever they would go, they’ll go together and that’s the reason why Real Madrid would try to land both the top class players at the Bernabeu. Reportedly, Real Madrid are preparing a 225 million Euro deal for the Belgian midfielder as soon as they finalize the deal for Courtois.

Real Madrid are desperately looking to sign world class players after the departure of their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. Club president, Florentino Perez made it clear that he would be adding some star players to the squad as he said, ”We have a perfect squad and we’ll add more quality players to it” during the presentation ceremony of their new signing, Alvaro Odriozola.

As it seems, it would be a waste of money to sign Eden Hazard as Real Madrid already have a complete midfield with the likes of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric. So there’s no point in replacing any of them with Hazard as they are all veterans in their respective roles and played a huge part in Real Madrid’s European dominance.

Eden Hazard would then play in the place of Isco and it would not to be a wise decision to replace Isco with Hazard. Isco has already been performing well for Real Madrid, bagging 7 goals and 7 assists in the 17-18 La Liga season, despite being on and off in the starting line-ups under the ex-coach, Zinedine Zidane.

Isco (in white)

Isco and Hazard could both be called ‘identical twins’ in terms of their respective game plays. Both the midfielders/wingers love to hold possession of the ball and cut inside from the flanks.

Both of them possess a brilliant vision and can sense where and when to play the through ball. In terms of passing, being Spanish, Isco seems a bit better than Hazard. Both of them look for opportunities to score and can fire in shots well when needed. Both the players are young as well.

With Isco being in the Real Madrid squad and developing at such a high rate, it seems like Hazard won’t be an appropriate signing at all.

Real Madrid need to sign a ‘Galactico’ following Ronaldo’s departure and that is totally understandable. But Hazard does not seem to be the player Real Madrid ‘need’. It’s obvious that they ‘want’ to make a big signing, but they could invest in many other positions such as a striker, which is badly needed at the moment. Someone who could finish the created opportunities in goals could do well by joining Real.

Hazard brings creativity in any team he plays for and Real Madrid are not lacking in creativity as they already have a creative squad with the likes of Kroos, Modric, Cabellos, and Kovacic. Real Madrid are lacking in terms of a ‘finisher’ and they should invest in a top quality finisher instead.