Why this is the best chance for Juventus to win the Champions League

Juventus are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world. It's assumed that they will celebrate the Serie A title at the end of every season alongside a domestic cup but a Champions League title still evades Massimiliano Allegri's Bianconeri. Here's why this season represents Juventus' best shot at winning Europe's premier competition.

The Ronaldo Factor

The biggest deal of the summer was Cristiano Ronaldo's switch from Madrid to Turin. Fresh off a 3rd consecutive Champions League title and leaving Real with a variety of personal goalscoring records and titles, Ronaldo brings an X Factor to Juventus that few players in the world can replicate. His ridiculous goalscoring record in the Champions League means that he'll add even more of a winning mentality to an already confident Juventus side and will inevitably match his exploits at Madrid.

If Allegri can harness Ronaldo's capabilities, it will help Juventus evolve into one of the strong favourites for the Champions League title and the Portuguese star will take Juve over the line on occasions where they have struggled in the past.

Players in their prime

Juventus are one of the most efficient teams in the transfer market. A well-structured business strategy has let the Turin side pick up quality players on free transfers and sign world class players for sensible prices.

Juventus have a large majority of world-class players currently in their prime. Giorgio Chiellini is ageing but still remains one of the world's best defenders. Bonucci returned after a difficult spell in Milan but is a different prospect when played alongside his compatriot Chiellini. Players like Pjanic, Douglas Costa and Ronaldo are at peak performance but are ably complemented by the younger stars in Dybala and Bernardeschi. Juve boast a squad depth which few teams can match with world-class options everywhere.

Allegri's tactical prowess

Massimiliano Allegri is right up there alongside the best managers in the world. The work he's done at Juve is commendable, turning the 'Old Lady' into a dominating force domestically and challenging in the Champions League every year. This is without doubt due to his ability to implement his vision for the football club to its maximum potential. Allegri's side are exceptional defensively, they rarely make mistakes and are well drilled with their roles in the system. His tactical flexibility in big games ensures that his sides are capable of dealing with anything the opposition throws at them and come up with a solution. His man-management skills are also commendable, with players frequently speaking about the calming yet motivating effect he has on the team. With Allegri in charge, Juventus have a manager who's intelligence and prowess makes them extremely difficult to overcome either home or away.

Juventus are on a quest to win the Champions League after years of falling short. This season represents their best chance to extract the best out of their squad and use the winning mentality of Ronaldo to achieve the much elusive UCL title.