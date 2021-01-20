Why Thomas Partey’s return is a huge boost to Arsenal’s top-four hopes

After 19 Premier League matches this season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now very close on settling in on his ideal starting lineup. The Spaniard has had to do a lot of chopping and changing, especially during the team’s poor run of form.

However, in recent weeks, the Arsenal manager has been consistent with his team selection. His front-six now appears decided following the injury return of summer signing Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian, who was sidelined for almost two months because of an injury, made his first start since December 6 against Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Partey started alongside Granit Xhaka in a midfield pivot, with Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette forming the front four.

Thomas Partey is very key to Arsenal’s top-four hopes

Thomas Partey (right) arrived at Arsenal in the summer..

Arsenal fans have seen very little of Thomas Partey since the player's big-money move from Atletico Madrid to the Emirates in the summer. That is because he has been blighted by injury, but the midfielder is now fit and ready to play.

On Tuesday, he completely bossed the midfield, and it was his amazing long pass that found Aubameyang, who opened the scoring for Arsenal. Partey is exactly the kind of midfielder that Arsenal have lacked since the days of Gilberto Silva and Patrick Vieira.

He is tidy in possession, can break up play, tackle and pick a pass. Partey also makes Xhaka better, as he spares his Swiss teammate from too much defensive duty, which allows the latter to flourish as a box-to-box midfielder.

The Newcastle game was Thomas Partey's first Arsenal start in almost two months, but the 27-year-old played produced an impressive performance.

With Arsenal aiming to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, Partey could be key to the London club's top-four hopes. And at this rate, one can only imagine what he would bring to the table when he regains full fitness.

Mikel Arteta’s attacking plan B

Arsenal do not have too many creative players currently, with Smith-Rowe and Saka tasked with creating chances for Aubameyang and Lacazette.

However, Partey represents Arteta’s alternative plan for breaking down teams that sit very deep in their own halves. That was perfectly demonstrated in Arsenal's game against Newcastle on Tuesday.

Arsenal’s forward players struggled to get past the Magpies; however, a long, defence-splitting pass from Partey started a counterattack which ended with Aubameyang breaking the deadlock.

“He had a big influence. He gives us things that are different to any other player,” Arteta said in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by Goal. "Still, we have to protect him, as he has missed a lot of football in the past few months, but we are really happy with his performance,” said Arteta.

A fully-fit Partey is a real asset to Arsenal, and Arteta knows it. The challenge now will be to keep him fit, as the club prepares for a tough run of fixtures which could determine where they finish at the end of the season.