Why Timo Werner is the perfect signing for Liverpool

Timo Werner has been persistently linked with a move to Liverpool from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig over the last few months.

It has been reported that Werner has a clause in his RB Leipzig contract that will allow clubs to sign the German striker for a relatively small fee (thought to be between £30-50 million).

Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in bringing in a top-class, versatile attacker to provide cover their coveted front three: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino provide manager Jurgen Klopp options in attack, But, neither player is world-class as of yet. Naturally, they cannot be relied upon to take on a starting role for an extended period if one of the front three picked up a long-term injury.

Furthermore, Xherdan Shaqiri looks certain to leave the club this summer, further reducing Klopp’s forward options. The Anfield side have been linked with a whole host of forwards, but the name Timo Werner just never seems to go away.

So, here is a look at why the Leipzig hitman would be a perfect fit at Liverpool:

Goals and assists

Timo Werner scored the only goal of the game in their Champions League game with Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season

The most important thing for a forward is contributing goals and assists since, ultimately, it is their main job. This is a feature that Liverpool’s current front three have become famous for.

Werner undoubtedly has a fantastic record in front of goal. This season alone, the German international has scored 21 goals and contributed seven assists in just 24 starts in the German Bundesliga.

Werner has an incredible shot conversion rate, achieving an impressive 22.83% rate in the 2019/20 season, and is one of the most prolific strikers on the planet right now.

His assist tally also shows his ability to link the play as well. Werner is always willing to pass the ball if a teammate is in a better position. This is something Mo Salah has been criticised for not doing in the past.

Were one of Liverpool’s coveted front three to be sidelined for a significant period, Werner would provide the Reds with a top-class alternative. The German is more than capable of replacing the goals lost in the absence of one of these players.

Versatility

Werner can play all across the forward line

Werner is able to play in any of the positions across the front three. More crucially though, he can also play in the ‘false 9’ position that Firmino has done so well in throughout his time at Anfield.

Werner is primarily a striker, the position he scores the majority of his goals from. The German is well known for making runs in behind the opposition defence to stretch the play. Additionally, he is also a clinical finisher in the box - a trait which is accentuated by his phenomenal sense of movement.

However, due to Werner’s incredible pace and dribbling ability, he has often been positioned out on the left so he can cut in and cause havoc that way. He's also been deployed on the right where he is able to whip crosses inside the box. These have proven to be the primary source of the majority of Werner’s assists.

Perhaps, most crucially though, Werner has been playing more of a ‘false 9’ position this season. This further explains Liverpool's interest in the German, since Firmino's role is extremely crucial to how Mane and Salah operate in this side.

Age

Werner is only 24-years-old

Werner has been around for so long that it's sometimes difficult to believe he's still only 24-years-old. The striker represents the perfect blend of experience and youth that Klopp will be looking for.

This represents a perfect age for Liverpool, who are known for investing in younger players. Werner still has time to improve his game at his age. Also, he is also not too far away from his prime, which represents the perfect scenario for the Liverpool boss.

If Werner were to sign a long-term contract, he could be spending the majority of his best playing years with the Merseysiders. This would, in turn, enable Liverpool to potentially cash in on him and recoup some of his transfer fee whilst he still holds value.

Transfer fee

Werner's release clause means Liverpool could land the German start for £30-50 million - an absolute bargain.

In today’s inflated transfer market, Werner could easily be worth £100 million given his age, experience and undeniable ability.

So, if the rumours of the clause in his contract are true, Werner would represent an absolute bargain for the Anfield side and would seriously bolster the squad for the foreseeable future.

Given the other options in the market currently, Werner represents the best option for Liverpool by far. This is particularly important when you consider the fact that someone like Jadon Sancho will likely cost well over £100 million.

Many sources have stated that Liverpool are extremely interested in the services of Werner. Once the transfer window reopens following the conclusion of the current season and the coronavirus pandemic, do not be shocked if the Reds wrap this deal up swiftly.