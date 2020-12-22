Why Timo Werner’s lack of goals should concern Chelsea and Frank Lampard

Chelsea’s last big chance during their game against West Ham United on Monday fell to Timo Werner. Despite the German striker managing to control the pass, his shot hit the bar and flew out for a goal-kick.

The chance summed up Werner’s night at Stamford Bridge; a night which saw him miss several sitters. The 24-year-old arrived at Chelsea with high expectations but he is yet to hit the ground running.

Werner has now gone nine games without scoring for Chelsea and his position in the team is gradually coming under threat. It’s fair to say that Werner is currently in Chelsea’s starting line-up based on his reputation and perhaps his price tag.

Many have made a case for him to be played as a centre-forward but the fact is, he has been very poor in front of goal. That is why Frank Lampard prefers to have Werner on the right-wing and either Tammy Abraham or Olivier Giroud as his No. 9.

Timo Werner's last nine games across all competitions for Chelsea:



✘ vs. Newcastle

✘ vs. Rennes

✘ vs. Tottenham

✘ vs. Sevilla

✘ vs. Leeds

✘ vs. Krasnodar

✘ vs. Everton

✘ vs. Wolves

✘ vs. West Ham



His goal scoring drought continues. pic.twitter.com/DrSHVRnMPa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2020

Timo Werner has failed to score in 9 games

In truth, Werner is not the only new signing at Chelsea that is currently struggling. His compatriot Kai Havertz has also failed to replicate the form which he showed in the Bundesliga last season.

However, Werner has been fortunate to keep his place in the first team despite his faltering form. On Monday, he had at least three clear-cut chances but could not get on the scoresheet for Chelsea.

During Frank Lampard’s post-match press conference, he admitted that he was worried by Werner’s form but stated that the striker was still settling in the Premier League.

“I’m not worried,” the Chelsea boss said, as quoted by Goal. “Every striker will want to score goals. It’s what they ultimately get judged on and that’s why Timo was a great acquisition for us because of the level of goals he’s scored in the last few years."

“He’s a player in a new league and we have to give him time to settle. But he’s getting in positions regularly, he’s scaring teams and giving them a problem. It’s not quite going in for him at the moment, but the moment that changes, then we’ll see goals from Timo Werner for sure," added Lampard.

Timo Werner has failed to score with his last 13 shots in the Premier League.



Unlucky for some. pic.twitter.com/OOU0EILRmy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2020

A striker lacking confidence

Timo Werner’s statistics this season are not bad but stats don’t always tell the full story. His performances in recent weeks have not been up to the mark and he really needs to turn things around.

His demeanor after missing that last-gasp chance against West Ham painted the picture of a player short on confidence. The German striker now risks being dropped due to the form of Tammy Abraham, who is already making the center-forward role his own.

A return of eight goals and six assists in 21 games is certainly not bad but a player of Werner’s standards should be doing better. His current form should have Lampard worried and the 24-year-old risks losing his place on the right-wing when Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are all fit.