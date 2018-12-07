×
Opinion: Why top clubs should look to sign Frenkie De Jong

Hrishikesh Anand
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
107   //    07 Dec 2018, 18:38 IST

Ajax v Royal Standard de Liege - UEFA Champions League third round qualifying match
Ajax v Royal Standard de Liege - UEFA Champions League
third round
qualifying match

Frenkie De Jong, Ajax's young midfielder has been the hub of transfer rumours over the past month. The Dutch midfielder has been excellent for Ajax this season, cementing his spot in the starting eleven despite being only 21 years of age.

While he broke into the side a few years ago, he really is developing into a top-class footballer. As a result, the likes of Man City and PSG are rumoured to be willing to pay huge money to sign De Jong. Here's why they would be justified in doing so-

Young and Dutch

The Netherlands is arguably one of the most reputed countries when it comes to churning out young talent year after year. The youth facilities that Eredivisie clubs possess are fantastic and by following Cruyff's philosophy, they do a fantastic job of producing talented and versatile youngsters.

Even in a country as well-endowed as Holland, Frenkie De Jong is the pick of his age group alongside Matthijs De Ligt. He's extremely talented, hardworking and confident which bodes well for his ability to fit in at any top side.

Versatile

Perhaps his biggest strength, De Jong is extremely versatile. While he is usually found in attacking midfield, he has been employed in a variety of roles at Ajax, ranging from sweeper to defensive midfielder. His press-resistance makes him a fantastic player to have in any attacking side and he is equally comfortable having the ball at his feet and spraying passes all over the pitch.

An industrious player, De Jong possesses the stamina to work hard for the entirety of the game and has developed a penchant for scoring goals as well. His ability to drop deep and receive the ball between midfield and defence is particularly impressive.

This would make him a great player for possession based sides like Barcelona and Manchester City. He is quick to pass the ball and refrains from sideways or negative passing whenever positive, indicating his attacking mentality despite sometimes operating in a deeper role. Overall, he is a complete midfielder who would provide a top-quality option in 3-4 midfield roles.

High Growth Ceiling

Given his performances, it's hard to imagine that De Jong is only 21 years old. This bodes well to his growth as a player and indicates high potential. As a consequence, should he grow to his full potential, he'd have great resale value as well. While the current market is rather inflated, the reported transfer fee he'd command at around €40 million represents an investment for the future. His price is sure to rocket if he continues developing at this rate and clubs would be wise to sign him at the earliest.

Frenkie De Jong is currently one of the best young talents in football and reports have linked him to clubs of great stature. This serves to represent the opinion that the scouts of top clubs have of him. Should he move from Ajax to a top European club, there is no doubt that he has the potential to become a world-class midfielder.

Send us news tips at football@sportskeeda.com

Hrishikesh Anand
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Writer,tactical analyst, Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund Work appeared on Outside Of The Boot, Chance Analytics and others
