Why top four-chasing Manchester United cannot afford to drop points against Brighton

Ralf Rangnick is beginning to feel the pressure at Manchester United following a poor run of results. The German manager was brought in to turn things around but it hasn't happened yet.

Despite losing just one league game since taking charge, Manchester United have recorded too many draws and are also struggling to score goals.

The Red Devils have failed to win back-to-back matches against Burnley and Southampton, disappointingly surrendering their lead in both games.

Rangnick's side have also failed to score more than a goal in each of their last four matches in all competitions. The barren run has seen the club drop out of the Premier League's top four places.

Reds' top-four hopes hanging in the balance

Two weeks ago, Manchester United held an advantage in the top four race due to their outstanding matches. However, that advantage has since been lost.

The Reds currently sit in sixth position but have played two more matches than Arsenal and Tottenham, who are one and four points behind, respectively.

What this means is that Rangnick's side could drop further down the table if their rivals win their games in hand. The top-four race is getting keener but, right now, Manchester United's hopes are hanging in the balance.

With a little more consistency, United could even challenge for a top-three place but their struggle to win matches means they now risk missing out on a Champions League place.

"He is also a player who has to develop and get better like all the other players". Ralf Rangnick protecting Harry Maguire: "Maguire is our captain and I don't see any reason to change that".

Manchester United must beat Brighton

United will face Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening and they cannot afford to drop points for two reasons.

First, following three successive winless matches, they desperately need to return to winning ways to build some momentum ahead of next week's crucial Champions League last 16 game against Atletico Madrid.

Also, after a weekend where West Ham United and Tottenham all slipped up, the Reds have a good opportunity to take advantage and improve their top-four hopes.

"Right now, this is exactly what Manchester United need and want - to finish fourth in the league," Rangnick admitted ahead of the Brighton game, as quoted by Goal.

"This is the highest possible achievement we can get. The Champions League, to proceed, [that is] not an easy one. [But] in the league, it's number four, that's what we have to achieve and what we're aiming at.”

A win against Brighton would reset United on to a path of resurgence. However, failure to win will extend their winless run to four matches and closer to a mini-crisis.

