Why Donny van de Beek's move to Everton is exactly what he needs to reboot his career

After a miserable one-and-a-half years at Manchester United, Donny van de Beek has finally secured a transfer elsewhere after joining Everton on loan.

The Dutchman will spend the next six months at Goodison Park and will be managed by Frank Lampard, who played a key role in the midfielder's decision to join the Toffees.

Van de Beek moved to Manchester United after starring for Ajax in the Eredivisie and the Champions League, but wasn’t afforded many opportunities at Old Trafford.

Under Solskjaer, he was a peripheral figure and not even Ralf Rangnick's arrival changed his situation. However, he now has the chance to give his career an uplift at Everton.

A fresh start

Van de Beek has played just 14 matches at Manchester United this season and hasn’t started any Premier League games this term. This is certainly not ideal for a player of his talent.

That is why he needed a fresh start. At Everton, he will have enough game time to prove to the world that he is good enough to play in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was a Ballon d’Or nominee just three years ago and he hasn't lost his talent overnight. He clearly lacked confidence at Manchester United, which affected his play, especially after it became obvious that he wasn't part of the manager's plans.

Now, though, he will be playing under a manager who believes in his abilities. Lampard may have underperformed at Chelsea, but his track record of giving youth the chance is well documented and could help van de Beek regain his mojo on the pitch.

A World Cup place in sight

Throughout van de Beek's time at Manchester United, his most common photos have usually been ones where he was captured sitting cold on the bench.

However, he was all smiles when he was unveiled as an Everton player on Monday. Having sat on the bench for so long, he now has the perfect opportunity to relaunch his career.

He was once a mainstay for the Netherlands but lost his place and missed out on Euro 2020 due to his lack of game time at Manchester United. All that, though, could change within the next six months.

"Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can't wait to help the team. I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table," the midfielder told Everton TV.

"I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.

"I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision."

Van de Beek finds himself at a club where his qualities will be valued. If everything goes to plan, he would not only be returning to the Netherlands national team but could also find himself in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar