Everton’s loss to Southampton blows Premier League title race wide open

For the first time in years, no club in the Premier League has remained unbeaten after six matchdays. Everton became the last team in the division to lose their invincibility on Sunday, falling to a 2-0 defeat at Southampton.

The Toffees had been on an impressive run, which saw them win four of their opening five league games, as well as earning an important draw against Liverpool last week. However, they were handed a serious reality check on the south coast.

First-half goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams were enough to confine Carlo Ancelotti’s side to their first defeat of the season. Southampton enjoyed a perfect day, but it was a frustrating outing for Everton.

Everton failed to produce a single shot in the final 32 minutes of their game against Southampton, despite trailing 2-0.



Their final shot came in the 58th minute.

The Merseysiders were disastrous in possession and barely created any chances. In the end, they managed just two shots on target and enjoyed less possession than their opponents.

The disastrous showing was worsened with a red card shown to Lucas Digne in the 72nd minute, before the Toffees fruitlessly laboured to claw their way back.

Everton's early title push is delayed

The loss blows the Premier League title race wide open. In a season that has seen many surprises already, some have suggested that a club outside the "Big Six" could actually win the league.

Although Everton still sit at the top of the league table on goal difference, their rivals are now closing in. After Saturday’s win over Sheffield United, Liverpool are now on the same points as the Toffees.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Southampton:



90 minutes played

5 passes completed

0 shots

0 chances created



His electric start to the season comes to an abrupt end.

Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal are also now just four points below Everton. The Gunners could move within a point with a win against Leicester though.

Manchester United could also move to within three points of the league leaders, should they win their outstanding game against Burnley.

The 2020-21 season has already seen many scalps, and it’s increasingly looking like no side is going to run away with the title like last season.