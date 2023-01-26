Why is Vinicius Jr. in such a poor run of form?

Vinicius Junior has been influential for Real Madrid over the last two seasons. He played an integral role in Real's Champions League triumph as he either scored or assisted against every opponent that his team faced. He also scored the all-important winning goal in the final against Liverpool to help Los Blancos win a record-extending 14th Champions League title.

Vinicius finished with 22 goals and 16 assists in 2021-22 in all competitions for a total of 38 goal contributions. He started the 2022-23 season with the same energy.

However, the Brazilian has suffered a dip in form, with just one goal in his last eight games and hasn't been the same player since the World Cup campaign ended. Below, we analyze a few reasons that might be behind this sudden dip in form.

Ancelotti's overdependance on Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is the biggest attacking threat that the current Real Madrid team possess. He has got great pace and amazing dribbling skills along with some flair too. Carlo Ancelotti's team mostly attacks from the left flank and they usually give the ball to the Brazilian and expect him to break the opponent's defensive line. In most matches, he gets no help from Ferland Mendy either as attacking is not one of the French left-back's strongest suits.

The best example of this was against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final. Real Madrid lacked creativity and the intent to defeat the current La Liga toppers. Vinicius was often seen alone on the left flank. Barcelona knew that Real depended on the 22-year-old for their attacks so they mostly created 3v1 situations against him.

Los Blancos did not have a plan B and got completely outclassed by their opponents. Ancelotti will have to resolve the right flank issues as soon as possible to get him back in form.

Opposing fans get into Vinicius' head

Vinicius has an entertaining style of play. He always enjoys his time on the pitch but not all opposing fans enjoy this behavior. This happened against Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao as the fans booed him whenever he got on the ball. He gets frustrated, which affects his performance.

Ancelloti knows this weakness of Vinicius Junior and knows he has to resolve the issue. Carlo Ancelloti told the press (via MARCA).

"Everyone puts pressure on him: fans, rivals, referees," . The truth is, I don't know why that happens, because he is dedicated to playing. It affects him, but he is young and I am pretty sure he will improve in this aspect. He is a very sensitive boy and I talk to him to keep him focused. We want him to be more respected."

In the Madrid derby earlier this season, the Brazilian was subject to vile racist chants. Although Real Madrid won the game, he failed to score. There are current reports of Atletico fans hanging up an effigy of the Brazilian hanging from a bridge with a hoarding that reads:

"Madrid hates Real."

Football fans around the world will hope that he gets back to his best so he can keep putting on those entertaining displays.

