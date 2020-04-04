Why Xavi must be sure in his Barcelona ambition

Xavi Hernández appears to have had a change of heart over his immediate ambition to manage Barcelona.

But timing is everything for the former midfield maestro as he puts himself forward to lead the Catalan club.

Xavi Hernández is destined to return to Barcelona as manager.

Xavi Hernández will forever be remembered as a legend at Barcelona. The diminutive midfield maestro was the catalyst to the side labeled the greatest-ever under the management of Pep Guardiola, and there is an inevitability that he will return to the Camp Nou as manager himself one day.

However, while indecision was not a trait generally associated with his midfield play as he linked-up alongside Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in that golden era of success, he has shown a different side to his character with contradictory statements this year about his suitability of taking on what is one of the most-pressurized managerial positions in the world game.

Leading Catalonia

They say that life begins at 40, but just a few days before he reached that milestone, a 39-year old Xavi stated in January this year that he did not feel ready for the job of managing the club that he will forever be associated with. Currently taking his first steps in management with Al-Sadd in Qatar, he finds himself in an environment far removed from the pressure of leading Catalonia on the football field.

Discussions between Xavi and the Barcelona hierarchy in January were designed for the purpose of replacing former manager Ernesto Valverde with immediate effect. However, Xavi decided against the proposal, stating it is not the right time for him to take on the role. Subsequently, Valverde was replaced by current manager Quique Setién just a few days later.

Xavi has all the credentials to be a successful manager.

Difficult decisions

It was a tough decision for Xavi to make, and the choice would have split his head and his heart. Based on his managerial experience alone, he had no right to even be in the frame. But the same could be said about Guardiola when he was controversially promoted from the 'B' team in 2008. The rest is history.

But just like Guardiola, Xavi is a legend at the club for what he achieved as a player, and the cules would have celebrated his appointment as the return of a hero. His status would offer him time and support to work through what will be a time of transition when football returns, and it is that sort of patience that is required as a new generation of young players replace the established stars.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola experienced success and pressure as manager of Barcelona

Xavi would have seen a lot of himself in Guardiola when he took over the reins more than a decade ago and witnessed first-hand just how much pressure comes with the job. Guardiola eventually tired of the constant demands and stress that comes from leading the club and watching the character of his manager change would have left a negative impression on Xavi.

While managing Barcelona will always be the dream job for someone like Xavi, it is vital that the situation is not rushed into, and timing is crucial. If he should fail through a lack of knowledge and experience, he may never get a second chance. The regret of which would haunt him for the rest of his managerial career.

Timing is everything

Xavi and Barcelona dominated Europe during their golden era of success

But opportunities like this may only come around once, and should Xavi fail at other clubs as he looks to develop himself as a manager, he may never get the call from Barcelona again. Xavi made a calculated decision in January to make sure that he took the job when he was ready, and he should be respected for making such a big call with his head when his heart was surely pulling him the other way.

But then Xavi turned 40 later in January, and it seems this milestone has brought a change in his approach. The COVID-19 crisis that has shaken the world and everything we take for granted is more likely to have altered his thought process, Xavi spoke last weekend about his desire to now take his opportunity at the Camp Nou.

True values

"I am clear that I want to return to Barcelona, I am very excited," Xavi explained to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. "Now that I have seen myself coaching, I think I can bring things to the players. But I made it clear to them that I saw myself in a project that started from zero and in which the decision-making was mine."

And so Xavi has opened the door for another approach, and there is no doubt that the club will have taken note of his comments. However, Setién is under less pressure than Valverde at the time of the previous discussion, and Xavi may feel that he can continue to develop as a manager with no immediate expectation for a repeat conversation anytime soon.

Xavi was the catalyst to success in the Barcelona midfield.

What is definite is that Xavi will return to the Camp Nou as manager one day in the future. Football may not be the same as we remember it when the world eventually recovers from the current crisis, but restoring the actual values that Xavi was brought-up with at La Masia will serve him and the club well as they enter a new era.

His success or failure will not tarnish the reputation and status of Xavi at Barcelona as a manager, and in many ways, he simply cannot lose. However, his pursuit of perfection and the exceptionally high-standards he set as a player will ensure that he demands nothing but the best from himself, and he will go into the job with a dedication to succeed.

Embracing the pressure

Xavi will inevitably return to Barcelona

The indecision from Xavi is based purely on the timing of his appointment. He will only learn so much more with Al-Sadd, and his experience of leading Barcelona on the field will provide the insight necessary to bring the best out of the next generation that is now establishing themselves in the senior team.

As a person, Xavi has the character necessary to be a success in management at the highest level, but this will be the biggest test of his career in football. Expectations are high at the Camp Nou, but the cules embrace their own, and there are few figures better suited than Xavi to lead the club through this time of transition when football finally returns.